Omarosa Claims Donald & Melania Trump Have A ‘Strange’ Marriage: ‘She’s Repulsed By Him’

Donald Trump’s former political aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, said what she witnessed while knowing him and Melania would ‘make your head spin’.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 46, who worked as Donald Trump‘s political aide when he was elected president in 2017, said his wife Melania Trump, 50, is sometimes “repulsed” by her 74-year-old husband. The author first met Donald in 2004, when she was a contestant on his reality show The Apprentice, and spoke out about what she claims to have witnessed about the marriage between the First Couple, who wed in 2005, in a new interview on Lorraine on Oct. 27.

“It’s a very strange marriage,” she said on the British talk show. “I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors. But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

“What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin,” she explained. “Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

Omarosa went on to mention that she thinks Melania’s feelings could clearly be seen when she appeared to pull her hand away from Donald while they got off of Air Force One after the final presidential debate. Although some people thought the moment was nothing, Omarosa thinks Melania “smacked [her hand] away” from her husband, and it’s just one of many times the couple has made headlines for similar occurrences in the past.

Melania yanks her hand away from Trump. (Spotted by @WalnutDust) pic.twitter.com/NHDzoYfSuT — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

In fact, right after the final presidential debate finished, the First Lady appeared to quickly jerk her hand away from Donald’s while they were holding hands and exiting the debate stage, which can be seen in the video above. In August, she also appeared to refuse to hold Donald’s hand when they arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C. with their son Barron Trump, 14. Other similar encounters happened in March and April 2018 as well.

In addition to sharing her opinions about the dynamic of Donald and Melania’s marriage, Omarosa opened up about her tell-all book, Unhinged, which she published in Aug. 2018. The release gives an insider’s look into the Trump White House, and she claims Donald and his team tried to stop her from publishing it.

“It was a crazy journey,” she said in her latest interview. “I have known Trump for 17 years and wanted to take people on a journey and let them see what Donald Trump is like behind the curtain. Unfortunately if you speak out and speak truth to power, he will try to have an injunction. So his team of lawyers tried to stop it being published.”

When asked if she regrets her decision to work in the White House with Donald, Omarosa, who also worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration in the 1990s, admitted she didn’t want to turn down a chance to “serve her country once again.” “I think it’s an important question,” she said. “But any time you have an opportunity to serve your country, you have to do that.”

“He is off, he is a little crazy, but there has to be an adult in the room to help guide this country,” she said about Donald. “This is the second administration I’d worked for, so when I was asked to serve my country again I didn’t take it lightly.”