Melania Trump seemed more into her $13K Hermès Birkin bag than husband Donald as she continuously declined holding his hand in this new video from Aug. 16!

Melania Trump, 50, was once again not into holding her husband Donald Trump‘s hand! The 74-year-old President got the cold shoulder as he attempted to grab her hand several times while descending down the stairs of Air Force One in Morristown, NJ on Sunday, Aug. 16. The First Lady simply wasn’t having it, as she tightly clutched onto her $13K camel colored Hermès Birkin bag, swiftly moving her arm away from his romantic gesture. As if one time wasn’t enough, Donald went for a second attempt before finally placing his right hand on her lower back.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Morristown, NJ. pic.twitter.com/f6z3m5gx8w — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2020

The wind was full blown in the video, as Melania’s highlighted brunette hair blew to the left and then in front of her face. She also appeared to be fairly focused on walking down the stairs in her trademark sky high feels, perhaps factoring into awkwardly declining Donald (or, perhaps, she was just more into that gorgeous handbag). The couple were also joined by their son Barron Trump, 14, who towered over his parents as he followed behind in a cream-colored bomber jacket and black jeans. For her part, Melania matched her luxe Hermès bag to a camel-colored shirt dress by British designer Stella McCartney, completing her ensemble with a brown suede pump.

Unfortunately for the President, this has become somewhat of a regular occurrence between him and Melania over the years. The former model quickly pulled her hand out of her husband’s while attending a College Football Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13! While standing on the field, Donald went to go interlock his hand with Melania’s ahead of the National Anthem, prompting her to swiftly pull away. Naturally, the video — dubbed another installment of “hand-gate” — went viral on Twitter.

Not that I have any sympathy for her, but same, Melania. Same.pic.twitter.com/7cUvrUU1nL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 14, 2020

The Slovenian-born FLOTUS made her anti-hand holding stance clear once again back in Feb. 2018. The couple were once again deplaning from Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida — where Donald owns the lavish $160 million Mar-a-Lago resort — when Melania was once again caught on camera yanking her hand away from his. Instead, she swiftly raised her hand to adjust her hair, smoothly avoiding his awkward PDA.