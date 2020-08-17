Watch
Melania Trump Repeatedly Pulls Her Hand Away From Donald As They Step Off Air Force One — Watch

Donald & Melania Trump
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D Trump Rushmore, Keystone, United States - 03 Jul 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Washington Trump, Washington, United States - 02 Jun 2020
Melania Trump seemed more into her $13K Hermès Birkin bag than husband Donald as she continuously declined holding his hand in this new video from Aug. 16!

Melania Trump, 50, was once again not into holding her husband Donald Trump‘s hand! The 74-year-old President got the cold shoulder as he attempted to grab her hand several times while descending down the stairs of Air Force One in Morristown, NJ on Sunday, Aug. 16. The First Lady simply wasn’t having it, as she tightly clutched onto her $13K camel colored Hermès Birkin bag, swiftly moving her arm away from his romantic gesture. As if one time wasn’t enough, Donald went for a second attempt before finally placing his right hand on her lower back.

The wind was full blown in the video, as Melania’s highlighted brunette hair blew to the left and then in front of her face. She also appeared to be fairly focused on walking down the stairs in her trademark sky high feels, perhaps factoring into awkwardly declining Donald (or, perhaps, she was just more into that gorgeous handbag). The couple were also joined by their son Barron Trump, 14, who towered over his parents as he followed behind in a cream-colored bomber jacket and black jeans. For her part, Melania matched her luxe Hermès bag to a camel-colored shirt dress by British designer Stella McCartney, completing her ensemble with a brown suede pump.

Donald & Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen departing the White House on May 27, 2020 as they prepared to travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch SpaceX Mission 2. (MEGA)

Unfortunately for the President, this has become somewhat of a regular occurrence between him and Melania over the years. The former model quickly pulled her hand out of her husband’s while attending a College Football Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13! While standing on the field, Donald went to go interlock his hand with Melania’s ahead of the National Anthem, prompting her to swiftly pull away. Naturally, the video — dubbed another installment of “hand-gate” — went viral on Twitter.

The Slovenian-born FLOTUS made her anti-hand holding stance clear once again back in Feb. 2018. The couple were once again deplaning from Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida — where Donald owns the lavish $160 million Mar-a-Lago resort — when Melania was once again caught on camera yanking her hand away from his. Instead, she swiftly raised her hand to adjust her hair, smoothly avoiding his awkward PDA.