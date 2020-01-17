Barron Trump, 13, Is Almost An Entire Head Taller Than Dad Donald Now — He’s Grown So Much In New Pics

The Trumps embarked on a family getaway to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 17, and they were pictured striding side-by-side towards Marine One. That gave a clear picture of just how tall Barron is compared to his dad, Donald!

Barron Trump, 13, is not just taller than his dad Donald, 73 — he’s almost a head taller! This was apparent in a photo of Barron strolling besides his parents Donald and Melania Trump, 49, as they made their way across The White House’s South Lawn to board Marine One on Jan. 17. While the trio was en route for a weekend of fun at the family’s favorite resort, Mar-a-Lago, we couldn’t help but notice how much Barron has grown. The teen’s chin practically towered above the POTUS’ poof of blonde hair, and that’s quite tall, considering that Donald is roughly 6’2″. That means Barron must be at least 6’3″!

Melania, a former model, also measures at 5’11” — so, no matter who he stands by, Baron looks like he can be recruited by the NBA one day. Adding to his height was his monochromatic outfit: for the flight, Donald and Melania’s son wore a black T-shirt paired with pants and $80 New Balance 574 sneakers in the same color. Barron offset the black-on-black outfit with a $150 olive bomber jacket from Alpha Industries.

Meanwhile, Melania opted for more colors in a lilac trench coat and maroon boots, which she swapped out for a floral tea-length dress upon touching down in Florida. Donald stuck to his typical presidential uniform of a nondescript suit and tie.

We swear Barron looks even taller than the last time we’ve seen him — unless his New Balance sneaks are giving the student a boost! HollywoodLife noted how much Barron was growing up at the Trumps’ 2019 New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, and Barron already soared above his dad as they were seen making their way to Marine One, once again.