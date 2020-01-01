Barron Trump, 13, Looks All Grown Up In Tux At Mar-A-Lago New Year’s Eve Party — See Pics

At the age of 13, Barron Trump is already towering over his father and half-siblings, but looked quite refined during the Trump family’s New Year’s Eve party held at their extravagant estate in Mar-a-Lago.

Is this a gender-swapped 13 Going On 30? Because Barron Trump, 13, looked so grown up at his family’s New Year’s Eve celebration at their grand residence in Mar-a-Lago on the night of Dec. 31. President Donald Trump‘s youngest looked quite dapper with his bowtie and tux, while watching on as his father answered questions from the media and his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, looked on stoically, which you can see here. It’s difficult to believe that nearly four years ago Barron was barely ten-years-old when his father took office. Now, he practically towers over the Commander-in-Chief!

The first family went south for the holidays to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year on Dec. 20 and, as they departed the White House, photographers couldn’t help but notice just how tall Barron had gotten! Barron essentially towered over his 6’3″ dad and 5’11” mom! The teen was looking like one of the adults as he rocked a classy pair of gray slacks paired with a white button down shirt and bright blue tie. He finished his classic Brooks Brothers-inspired look with a navy blazer and classic black peacoat.

Barron, who rarely makes public appearances, has really sprouted since the inauguration in January 2016, which is why his growth spurt is rather jarring. It truly took photographers aback when Barron appeared as the family arrived back in Washington D.C. following the Thanksgiving holiday. Stepping out of Air Force One in casual attire — sans “Keep America Great” hat, Barron looked as though he had surpassed his mom’s height and was just barely taller than his father.

Because Barron is never front and center, and has remained out of the spotlight since his father took office, many have been shocked by his sudden maturation. But 2020 now in full swing maybe we’ll see (or at least hear?) a bit more from the first son in the future.