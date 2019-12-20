Barron Trump, 13, Towers Over Mom Melania & Dad Donald As They Leave For Family Christmas Trip 

Barron Trump was dapper in gray slacks and a blazer as he got ready to board a private jet to the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida!

The first family is headed south for the holidays! Donald Trump, 73, Melania Trump, 49, and Barron Trump, 13, were seen departing the White House in Washington on Friday, Dec. 20 and boarding the Marine One aircraft! Ivanka Trump, 38, also joined her dad, step mom and younger half brother for the flight. While everyone looked fabulous for the flight, we could not get over how grown up Barron looked as he towered over his 6’3″ dad and 5’11” mom! The teen was looking like one of the adults as he rocked a classy pair of gray slacks paired with a white button down shirt and bright blue tie. He finished his classic Brooks Brothers-inspired look with a navy blazer and timeless black peacoat!

In the photos, the family appeared to be all-smiles as they were spotted making their way across the South Lawn of the White House. At one point, Barron — rocking his new pompadour haircut — looked over at the press while his mom flashed them a wave. Wearing a neutral colored coat and matching pant, Melania stunned as her gorgeous brown hair was styled into bouncy curls. She added a touch of holiday glamour to her outfit with a burgundy pump and matching croc print bag. Stylish Ivanka, who previously oversaw her own namesake clothing brand, looked equally as stunning in a cream colored coat with a good and a pair of slouchy nude boots. Melania’s mom and dad, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, also joined the group.

The group is expected to be spending Christmas at their lavish Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, which was purchased by Donald back in 1985. Dubbed the “Winter White House” (by Trump himself), the 126-room, 62,500-square-foot property sits right on luxe Palm Beach and offers every amenity one could possibly ever want. While the resort has made headlines many times over the years, it is perhaps best known as the spot that Donald and Melania tied the knot in Jan. 2005. The family recently also spent the Thanksgiving holiday at the sprawling property.

Barron, who isn’t often photographed, recently made headlines after Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan used his name as an example in a hearing. When trying to explain how Trump can’t do “anything he wants,” she said “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Melania didn’t take kindly to her minor son being named in such a way, and defended him on Twitter. “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the First Lady tweeted on Dec. 4. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

The sighting comes just days after Donald became the third president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The case will now go to the Republican-controlled senate in the new year, which will examine the two impeachment charges passed on Wednesday.