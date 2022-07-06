Xavier Prather: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Big Brother’ Winner On ‘The Challenge USA’

Less than a year after winning Big Brother 23, Xavier Prather is back on reality television. The 28-year-old is competing on The Challenge: USA, which premieres July 6 on CBS. Xavier is facing off against fellow Big Brother alums (including a few of his past alliance members) and stars of Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race in this epic new show. The 28 contestants will be broken up into pairs and the winning duo will take home a grand prize. The winners of The Challenge: USA will also get to compete against winners of international versions of the show in the The Challenge: Global Championship.

Xavier is hoping to continue his winning streak and take home the win on The Challenge: USA. Here’s everything you need to know about Xavier.

Xavier won ‘Big Brother 23’.

Xavier won season 23 of Big Brother, which aired on CBS from July to September 2021. He made it to the final two with Derek Frazier, who he beat in an unanimous 9-0 jury vote and won $750,000. Xavier was well-liked by both his fellow houseguests and the viewers throughout the season.

View Related Gallery 'Big Brother' Season 24 Cast Revealed: Meet The 16 New Houseguests Alyssa Snider, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Joesph Abdin, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

He was a member of the ‘Cookout’ alliance.

Xavier couldn’t have won BB23 without the help of ‘The Cookout,’ which was an alliance made up of the six Black houseguests. Xavier, Derek, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha worked together to vote out the other houseguests, becoming the final six competitors left in the game. Then, Xavier bested the other Cookout members to win the entire season.

He’s the first Black houseguest to win the show.

Before BB23, a Black houseguest had never won the main edition of Big Brother US. That doesn’t include Tamar Braxton, who won Celebrity Big Brother 2 in 2019. “I wanted to make a difference,” he told Entertainment Tonight after his history-making win. “I wanted this season to be different from past seasons and luckily I had five other like-minded individuals in the house to help me with that goal and we accomplished it. And then I was fortunate enough to be crowned the winner. So it’s incredible”

He is an attorney.

Xavier works as an attorney in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Big Brother, he lied about his occupation and said he was a bartender. But his houseguests didn’t believe him and suspected he had a different job. Xavier eventually revealed the truth during his Final Two speech, just before the jury unanimously voted for him to win.

He does modeling.

Xavier does modeling for two different agencies. He’s repped by Option 1 Models in Chicago and Soul Artist MGMT in New York City. Xavier posts his modeling shots (where he’s often shirtless) on Instagram, where he has over 80,000 followers.