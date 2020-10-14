‘The Amazing Race’ returns for season 32 on Oct. 14. This season features 11 teams who will trek around the globe on a quest to win at least $1 million. Meet the new cast before the journey begins.

The Amazing Race season 32, filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, premieres Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on CBS. The new season kicks off from the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Amazing Race is sending 11 teams around the globe. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another.

At every destination, the teams will have to compete in a series of challenges, both physical and mental. When the challenges have been completed, the teams will then learn their next destination. The first team to arrive at the final destination wins $1 million. Phil Keoghan returns as the host. Meet the teams below:

DeAngelo Williams & Gary Barnidge

DeAngelo Williams, 36, and Gary Barnidge, 34, are former NFL stars from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Middleburg, Florida. DeAngelo played for the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gary played for the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

Eswar & Aparna Dhinakaran

Eswar, 24, and Aparna Dhinakaran, 26, are siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, California. Eswar is a software engineer and entrepreneur. Aparna is an engineer and entrepreneur as well.

Jerry & Frank Eaves

Jerry, 61, and Frank Eaves, 25, are a father and son duo from Louisville, Kentucky. Jerry is the host of Eaves Sports Radio and athletic director and men’s basketball coach at Simmons College of Kentucky. Frank works in luxury car sales.

Kaylynn & Haley Williams

Kaylynn, 30, and Haley Williams, 31, are sisters from Bluffton, South Carolina. They are both real estate agents.

Chee Lee & Hung Nguyen

Chee Lee, 38, and Hung Nguyen, 39, are married parents from Houston, Texas. Chee is in financial planning and analysis, while Hung is a professional development coach. This is the ultimate test for the married couple!

Kellie Wells-Brinkley & LaVonne Idlette

Kellie Wells-Brinkley, 37, and LaVonne Idlette, 34, are Olympic hurdlers from Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Kellie is an on-air personality, public speaker, and a strategic partnership manager for a tech company. LaVonne is a real estate impact investor and fund manager/mortgage broker.

Leo Brown & Alana Folsom

Leo Brown, 31, and Alana Folsom, 29, are a couple from Somerville, Massachusetts. Alana is an internal communications association at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Leo is a senior healthcare data analyst.

Michelle & Victoria Newland

Michelle, 34, and Victoria Newland, 33, are sisters from Lafayette, Louisiana. Michelle is in luxury automotive sales. Victoria is an auditor, consultant, and educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions.

Nathan Worthington & Cody Buell

Nathan Worthington, 39, and Cody Buell, 33, are best friends from Dayton, Tennessee, and Paint Lick, Kentucky. Nathan works in La-Z-Boy manufacturing. Cody is an environmental and sustainability manager.

Riley & Maddison McKibbin

Riley, 31, and Maddison McKibbin, 29, are brothers and professional volleyball players from Honolulu, Hawaii. They also run a production company together and create content for their YouTube channel, The McKibbin Brothers.

Will Jardell & James Wallington

Will Jardell, 30, and James Watlington, 31, are a couple. They live in Nederland, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Will is a public health specialist and dance teacher, while James is an event coordinator and social media manager.