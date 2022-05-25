‘Survivor’ Live Blog: Who Will Be Named The Winner Of Season 42?

Season 42 of 'Survivor' comes to a close with the May 25 finale. Follow along here as one of the five remaining players is crowned the winner!

By:
May 25, 2022 8:14PM EDT
mike turner jonathan young survivor
View gallery
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured Top Left to Right: Lydia Meredith, Rocksroy Bailey, Marya Sherron, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Drea Wheeler, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, Hai Giang, and Chanelle Howell. Pictured Bottom Left to Right: Zach Wurtenberger, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Jenny Kim, Omar Zaheer, and Swati Goel. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured: Zach Wurtenberger (22) a Student from St. Louis, MO. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured: Romeo Escobar (37) a Pageant Coach from Norwalk, CA. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Image Credit: CBS

The Survivor finale began with five contestants left: Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Jonathan Young and Lindsay Dolashewich. Lindsay was blindsided at the last vote when Omar Zaheer was sent home thanks to an epic move orchestrated by Maryanne. The finale begins with the players stranded on a new beach. Lindsay is pissed that one of her allies, Jonathan, didn’t fill her in about the Omar vote, while Jonathan is angry that Lindsay voted for him at the last tribal.

‘Survivor’ Season 42 Final 5

survivor season 42 final 5
The final five on season 42 of ‘Survivor.’ (CBS)

Romeo decides to lie to the other four players and make a fake hidden immunity idol to try and survive the next vote. Meanwhile, Mike makes promises to both Lindsay and Maryanne that he’ll use his hidden immunity idol for them if he’s safe at final five tribal. Before the next immunity challenge, each player receives a riddle in tree mail for a final advantage clue.

Lindsay figures out the riddle first and secures the advantage, which will come into play at the immunity challenge. The advantage allows her to untie less knots than her competitors in the massive challenge obstacle course. The puzzle ends in a showdown between Mike and Lindsay, with Mike pulling out a victory. Mike also earns a massive food reward, and chooses Jonathan to join him.

Since Mike has immunity, he has the choice of who he wants to save with his hidden immunity idol. After earlier promising his idol to Maryanne AND Lindsay, he also tells Jonathan that he’d play the idol for him if needed.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!

More From Our Partners

ad