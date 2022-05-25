Romeo Escobar: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Final 5 Underdog

After nearly getting voted out just a few episodes ago, Romeo Escobar is now one of five players left in the running to win 'Survivor.'

By:
May 25, 2022 10:37AM EDT
romeo escobar
View gallery
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured Top Left to Right: Lydia Meredith, Rocksroy Bailey, Marya Sherron, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Drea Wheeler, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, Hai Giang, and Chanelle Howell. Pictured Bottom Left to Right: Zach Wurtenberger, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Jenny Kim, Omar Zaheer, and Swati Goel. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured: Zach Wurtenberger (22) a Student from St. Louis, MO. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Pictured: Romeo Escobar (37) a Pageant Coach from Norwalk, CA. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Image Credit: CBS

Romeo Escobar may have a fairly easy road to the final 3 on season 42 of Survivor. The other remaining four competitors have made big moves or excelled in the social and/or physical part of the game. Romeo, however, has laid low, which makes him the perfect person to sit next to at the final tribal council.

If Romeo does make it to the end, he’ll have to do whatever it takes to win over the jury and explain why he deserves to win the $1 million and title of sole Survivor. It certainly won’t be easy with Lindsay Dolashewich, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young and Maryanne Oketch as the other remaining players in the game. Learn more about Romeo below.

1. What Does Romeo Do?

romeo escobar
Romeo on season 42 of ‘Survivor.’ (CBS)

Romeo works as a pageant coach. His Instagram bio also reveals that he is a television producer, talent booker and publicist, as well. “I always dreamed of working in the industry, so I am,” he admitted. “I dreamed of owning my own pageant, so I do. I dreamed of traveling the world, so I have. I always accomplish my goals.”

2. Romeo Is Gay

Viewers didn’t get a chance to see the emotional scene where Romeo came out to his entire Survivor tribe, but it was shared on Entertainment Weekly as a deleted scene. On the show, Romeo opened up to fellow contestant, Hai Giang, about how a lot of his family members don’t know that he is gay. He explained that several of them would be finding out strictly from watching the show. In the deleted scene, he opened up about his sexuality to the remaining tribe members. Romeo got emotional during the scene, but was offered support from everybody.

3. Romeo Is An Immigrant

Romeo migrated to America when he was just five years old. His family came from a third world country. “[My parents] wanted a better life for their family,” he explained. “Despite not knowing the language, they were able to build a home and and offer me a better life than the one they had growing up.”

romeo escobar
Romeo Escobar during the finale of ‘Survivor.’ (CBS)

4. Romeo Is A Dog Dad

Romeo has had his dog, Dolce, for 15 years, he told Parade. “She’s like my daughter,” he gushed. “So just being able to cuddle with her in be is something that’s going to keep me smiling at the lowest points of the game.”

5. Romeo Is An Emmy Award Winner

As a television producer, Romeo is a three time Emmy Award winner. His job takes him to various, high-profile red carpet events. Romeo has worked for shows like Entertainment Tonight and Insider. He has a degree in Television Production from Cal State Northridge.

More From Our Partners

ad