Romeo Escobar: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Final 5 Underdog

Romeo Escobar may have a fairly easy road to the final 3 on season 42 of Survivor. The other remaining four competitors have made big moves or excelled in the social and/or physical part of the game. Romeo, however, has laid low, which makes him the perfect person to sit next to at the final tribal council.

If Romeo does make it to the end, he’ll have to do whatever it takes to win over the jury and explain why he deserves to win the $1 million and title of sole Survivor. It certainly won’t be easy with Lindsay Dolashewich, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young and Maryanne Oketch as the other remaining players in the game. Learn more about Romeo below.

1. What Does Romeo Do?

Romeo works as a pageant coach. His Instagram bio also reveals that he is a television producer, talent booker and publicist, as well. “I always dreamed of working in the industry, so I am,” he admitted. “I dreamed of owning my own pageant, so I do. I dreamed of traveling the world, so I have. I always accomplish my goals.”

2. Romeo Is Gay

Viewers didn’t get a chance to see the emotional scene where Romeo came out to his entire Survivor tribe, but it was shared on Entertainment Weekly as a deleted scene. On the show, Romeo opened up to fellow contestant, Hai Giang, about how a lot of his family members don’t know that he is gay. He explained that several of them would be finding out strictly from watching the show. In the deleted scene, he opened up about his sexuality to the remaining tribe members. Romeo got emotional during the scene, but was offered support from everybody.

3. Romeo Is An Immigrant

Romeo migrated to America when he was just five years old. His family came from a third world country. “[My parents] wanted a better life for their family,” he explained. “Despite not knowing the language, they were able to build a home and and offer me a better life than the one they had growing up.”

4. Romeo Is A Dog Dad

Romeo has had his dog, Dolce, for 15 years, he told Parade. “She’s like my daughter,” he gushed. “So just being able to cuddle with her in be is something that’s going to keep me smiling at the lowest points of the game.”

5. Romeo Is An Emmy Award Winner

As a television producer, Romeo is a three time Emmy Award winner. His job takes him to various, high-profile red carpet events. Romeo has worked for shows like Entertainment Tonight and Insider. He has a degree in Television Production from Cal State Northridge.