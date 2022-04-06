Maryanne Oketch: 5 Things To Know About The Season 42 ‘Survivor’ Contestant

There have only been a few episodes of ‘Survivor’ season 42 so far, but Maryanne Oketch has already won over viewers with her enthusiastic attitude and gameplay.

Maryanne Oketch has been one of the most buzzed-about players on season 42 of Survivor so far. Her enthusiasm for the game is unmatched, and she’s already formed a strong bond with her fellow Taku tribemates. However, that doesn’t mean Maryanne doesn’t get frustrated, and her emotions on both end of the spectrum are pretty intense! The 24-year-old is a relatively new Survivor fan, but she seems to know what she’s doing, and had already become a polarizing player for fans. Whether you love her, or think she’s a little too much, though, it’s clear Maryanne is making a statement during her time on the show. Learn more about her below.

1. What Does Maryanne Do?

Maryanne is currently in seminary school, and says she considers herself as “very religious.” “I think what’s super important is to make sure that I’m always prepared in my spiritual side [on Survivor],” she told Parade. “I’m always praying and just being like, ‘God, give me strength. Make sure that I see another day. Make that that I go and make those right decisions to keep me grounded.'”

2. Maryanne Is A Certified Lifeguard

Maryanne came onto Survivor knowing that her swimming skills would benefit her in challenges. When she was younger, Maryanne was “terrified of water” because she “almost drowned” as a child, she told Parade. “I think on my seventh attempt, I finally got the timed swim [on my lifeguard test],” Maryanne admitted. “That tenacity is something that will prepare me for the game.” She is now a certified lifeguard.

3. Where Is Maryanne From?

Maryanne was born in Germany, but was then raised in Canada. She has lived in various cities, including Ontario, London, Toronto and Kingston. She currently considers Ajax, Ontario home. Meanwhile, Maryanne’s mother was born in Kenya before moving to Canada to raise her family.

4. Where Did Maryanne Go To University?

Maryanne attended McMaster University, which a research university in Ontario. She studied Integrated Science with a Biochemstiry concentration. Her research at the school was focused in Äìviruses.

5. Maryanne Is Single

Maryanne made it very clear that she was single on season 42 of Survivor by admitting to a crush on fellow contestant, Zach Wurtenberger. Zach was the second player voted out of the game, and he wasn’t even on Maryanne’s tribe, but she was vocal about her devastation regarding his elimination. Zach seems to have responded well to the crush, as he and Maryanne swapped last names on their Twitter accounts after the episode aired.