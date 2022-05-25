Mike Turner: 5 Things To Know About The Competitive ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Mike Turner is in the running to win season 42 of Survivor! As one of the game’s biggest social threats left, Mike has formed important relationships with many contestants this season, which could get him voted as the Sole Survivor if he makes it to final tribal council. Plus, with an immunity idol in his pocket, the possibilities seem endless for the next vote! Learn more about Mike below.

1. What Does Mike Do?

Mike is a retired firefighter who lives in Hoboken, New Jersey. The street smarts that he developed as a firefighter have been essential to his Survivor game, as they helped him develop social skills to form connections with other players. He said he identifies with past contestant Tony Vlachos, who is also a civil service worker from New Jersey.

2. Mike Is A Dad

Mike is the proud father of two children. He says that raising his kids is his greatest accomplishment in life. “I come from the projects, not a very good home life, and I didn’t know how to be a father,” he admitted. “But I watched other good fathers, learned and raised two amazing kids and I’m very proud.”

3. Mike Is Married

Although Mike is no longer with the mother of his children, he did re-marry to his now wife, Staci, in November 2021. Staci is Mike’s number one supporter on social media.

4. Mike Came From Humble Beginnings

“Life was always about surviving,” he told Parade. “I come from a background where we didn’t have any money or anything, and we weren’t looked upon as the echelon of our town. So I was always using my social game to get ahead, knowing how to talk to people and when to talk to people.”

5. Mike Loves To Talk

Mike admittedly has the “gift of gab” and loves to talk. “I don’t know how to be anything else,” he admitted, knowing this might be a trait that could hurt him on Survivor. “I gotta learn to shut the hell up and talk low and just stay within myself.”