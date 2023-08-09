Luke Valentine: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Who Was Expelled From The Game

Luke Valentine was the first Big Brother 25 contestant to stir up controversy, and he paid the ultimate price for it. The 30-year-old used a racial slur that was caught on the live feeds the night of August 8. CBS confirmed to HollywoodLife on August 9 that Luke was expelled from the game. “Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” CBS’s statement read

Here is everything you need to know about Luke including the controversy that got him kicked out of the house.

Luke is an illustrator.

Luke said he’s been a digital artist and illustrator “for the past eight years” on the first episode of Big Brother. He said he works through commission and makes sketches for people all over the world. “There’s definitely no money,” Luke explained of his job. “Which basically means I’m a starving artist.”

Luke lives in Florida.

Luke lives in Coral Springs, Florida. Coral Springs is near Fort Lauderdale on the East coast of Florida. Luke was one of two BB25 houseguests who live in Florida. The other is Cory Wurtenberger.

Luke is into fitness.

Luke was one of the most physically fit people on the Big Brother season 25 cast. His intro package in the first episode showed him shirtless running on the beach. He said he stays fit from weight lifting, yoga, and healthy eating.

Luke was open to a showmance on Big Brother.

Luke said he was single and down to mingle in the Big Brother house. “If a showmance happens, it happens,” he said during the premiere. “I’m open to it. But I know strategically it’s not the best move.”

Luke got expelled from Big Brother.

Luke landed himself in hot water for using the N-word on the Big Brother live feeds (see the video HERE). He dropped the racial slur while chatting with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields (who is Black) on August 8. Luke stopped himself before saying the full word, as the three other houseguests mostly dismissed his comment. However, the Big Brother fandom became irate over Luke’s remark. CBS confirmed that he was expelled from the game on August 9. The network said his exit will be addressed on the Thursday, August 10 episode.