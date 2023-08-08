Felicia Cannon: 5 Things To Know About The Fan-Favorite ‘Big Brother’ Contestant

Felicia is a Big Brother season 25 contestant.

Felicia Cannon is already one of the most memorable Big Brother season 25 houseguests. She’s the oldest contestant of the season at 63, but she’s a force to be reckoned with. Just ask those mic packs.

Felicia has her eye on the $750,000 grand prize, and she’s got the background to go all the way. Get to know Felicia inside and outside the Big Brother house with our 5 key facts below:

Felicia has a thing about her mic packs.

Felicia has been a riot to watch on the Big Brother live feeds. Less than a full week inside the Big Brother house, Felicia is already on her fifth microphone pack. She’s accidentally dropped her microphone pack in the toilet more than once!

Felicia has hit it off with Cirie Fields.

Felicia and Survivor legend Cirie Fields have become close friends and allies inside the Big Brother house. While catching some rays outside, Cirie and Felicia acknowledged that they could see themselves going all the way to the finale together. They even imagined themselves sitting in the final 2 chairs.

Felicia is currently a real estate agent.

Felicia started selling real estate in the Atlanta area 3 years ago when she was 60. Felicia refuses to let getting older slow her down. She got a bachelor’s degree at 45 and a master’s degree at 55. Felicia lives in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Felicia was in the Air Force.

Don’t underestimate Felicia. “I went into the Air Force at 22 years old,” Felicia revealed in her intro. “Even though I was small and tiny, I had a big presence and a big voice. And I was dangerous, and I was good. I was like a John Wayne. They used to call me Jane Wayne.” She retired in 2002.

Felicia is happily married.

Felicia is married to Dwayne Cannon. They have a son 24-year-old together named Ja’ir. Felicia revealed on Big Brother that she and Dwayne have been watching Big Brother since it premiered in 2000. “We’ve become superfans,” she admitted.