Bowie Jane: 5 Things To Know About The DJ Competing On ‘Big Brother’

Bowie Jane is one of the houseguests on Big Brother season 25.

Bowie is a DJ and lawyer.

She’s from Australia.

The Big Brother season 25 cast features one person from another country who is going to shake things up. Bowie Jane is the first Australian to compete in the US version of the show. Bowie is a famous DJ but she also has another impressive profession that she’s going to hide from her fellow houseguests.

Bowie is one of the 16 houseguests who are moving into the Big Brother house on August 2nd to begin the months-long battle to win $750,000. Here is everything you need to know about Bowie.

Bowie is a DJ.

Bowie is a professional DJ and singer-songwriter. In an interview with Shoutout LA, Bowie said she started an acoustic duo and performed 7 nights a week in Australia, before she joined a rock duo. She gravitated towards house music and started a career as a DJ. She’s performed at musical festivals like EDC Las Vegas. Bowie promotes her music career on her Instagram, where she has over 17K followers.

She’s also a lawyer.

Bowie is a barrister, which is a lawyer in Australia. She said in an interview with Voyage LA that she was originally living a “secret double life” as a DJ and lawyer before her story was exposed. “I would work as a lawyer during the day, then rip off my conservative clothes and get on stage at night,” Bowie said. She revealed that she quit her job as a lawyer to be a full-time DJ.

Bowie told Parade before entering the Big Brother house that she is keeping her law career a secret. “That is how you get voted out, saying you’re a lawyer,” she said.

She’s Australian.

Bowie is the first Australian to compete on Big Brother US. The rest of the BB25 cast is from America. Last season, Brazilian native Indy Santos was the only non-American on the cast.

She lives in Los Angeles.

Bowie moved from Australia to Los Angeles in 2015. She told Voyage LA in 2021 that she”s “loving” her life in California. She does a lot of DJing in LA including one gig at Dodgers Stadium in 2022.

She’s one of the oldest contestants on Big Brother 25.

At 45 years old, Bowie is one of the three oldest contestants on Big Brother 25. The others are Hisam Goueli, who is also 45, and Felicia Cannon, who is 63. On the flip side, the youngest houseguest on the season is Cory Wurtenberger, who is 21.