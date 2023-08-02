Jag Bains: 5 Things To Know About The First Sikh Contestant To Compete On ‘Big Brother’

Jag Bains is a contestant on Big Brother season 25.

He’s the first Sikh houseguest.

Jag Bains is one of several houseguests making history on Big Brother season 25. Jag is the first Sikh-Punjabi contestant to appear on the long-running reality show. He’ll live in the house with 15 other people, including the first Deaf contestant, Matt Kloltz, and the first Australian contestant, Bowie Jane. Jag is a massive Big Brother fan and he has a solid strategy heading into the house. Here’s everything you need to know about Jag.

There’s never been a Sikh-Punjabi contestant on Big Brother before Jag. Jag spoke about this “incredible” honor in his pregame interview with Parade.

“Representing my Sikh community is so important to me,” he said. “I wear a turban. This is how I represent myself every day. So to come to the show, be who I am, represent not only myself, but my family, my people, my community, it means the world to me.”

Jag’s occupation is a truck company owner, according to his CBS bio. He also works in real estate with his brother, Jasmair. They have their own Instagram for their joint real estate business.

He’s going to lie about his occupation.

Jag plans to tell a few lies once he enters the Big Brother house. He told Parade that he’s keeping his professions as an entrepreneur and a real estate agent a secret from the other houseguest. Instead, Jag is pretending to be a substitute teacher and a Special Olympics coach, both of which he’s done on the side.

He lives in Washington.

Jag lives in Omak, Washington. He’s one of two Big Brother 25 houseguests who are from Washington. The other is Hisam Goueli, who lives in Seattle.

He’s a huge Big Brother fan.

As a Big Brother fan, Jag has already thought out his strategy to win the game. “I’m willing to do what it takes to go to the end,” he told Parade. “I want to do is as much as I can, keep myself safe, and have some close allies that I can take with me to the end so it’s not a lone wolf game that I’m going to play, I’m not going to make it to the end that way. So as much as I can be loyal to my closest allies, that’s how I build trust.”