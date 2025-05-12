Justin Dior Combs: 5 Things to Know About Diddy’s Son

Image Credit: WireImage

Sean “Diddy” Combs has become a central figure in the news amid his high-profile federal trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. The trial began on May 12, 2025, in Manhattan and has drawn widespread media attention, with testimonies from multiple accusers, including singer Cassie Ventura. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

As a result, the spotlight has also turned to his children, particularly Justin Dior Combs. The son of Diddy and designer Misa Hilton-Brim has been seen attending court proceedings alongside his siblings in support of their father. Outside of those appearances, Justin has kept a low public profile in recent months.

Here’s a closer look at Justin—one of Diddy’s seven kids.

He Was Facing a $190,000 Lawsuit

According to In Touch Weekly, court documents indicated that Porsche Leasing LTD served Justin with a lawsuit demanding payment of $190,226.25 on June 11, 2024. The suit was reportedly served at Diddy’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

In response to the lawsuit, Justin’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, stated, “Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill, which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor, and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid, and the lawsuit will be dropped.”

He Attended UCLA

Justin attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He also played as a defensive back for the UCLA Bruins football team on a scholarship worth $54,000, which created some controversy in 2012 due to his family’s wealth.

When Justin committed to the university, his father shared in a statement released by DKC Public Relations, “As a parent, today is one of the proudest moments of my life. This is everything a father could want for his son, for him to excel at what he loves to do and is truly passionate about. Justin is a shining example of what hard work, determination and a strong mentality can achieve. I am honored to call him my son and am happy that he is fulfilling his dream.”

In 2016, Justin graduated from UCLA, becoming the first member of the Combs family to graduate college. “First Combs male to graduate from college… All praise to God & my parents!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in his cap and gown while posing with family, including Misa and Diddy.

He Was Arrested in 2023

In June 2023, Justin was arrested after failing a sobriety test for running a red light in Beverly Hills. He was reportedly released on a $5,000 bail.

He Is Diddy’s First Biological Child

Justin, born in 1993, is Diddy’s eldest biological child. His older brother, Quincy Taylor Brown, is the biological son of Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure. He was eventually adopted by Diddy after the rapper began his relationship with Kim when Quincy was just four years old.

Justin’s five other siblings include Christian Combs, Chance Combs, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, and Love Sean Combs.

He Is an Aspiring Actor

After college, Justin ventured into entertainment, much like his brother Quincy. He most notably appeared in season three of Power Book II: Ghost as the character King and hosted the 2021 TV series Respectfully Justin, where he interviewed celebrity guests such as Saweetie, Chris Brown, and others.