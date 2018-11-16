Kim Porter’s Ex & Quincy Brown’s Dad, Al B. Sure, Mourns Her After Tragic Death: ‘Forever My Lady’

Al B. Sure! says Kim Porter is his forever lady after her tragic death. He posted an old photo of them together, expressing that his heart is broken. See his emotional post.

Al B. Sure!, is heartbroken over the death of his ex, and the mother of his son, Kim Porter. The producer took to Instagram to mourn her death, posting a photo of them staring into each other’s eyes. He captioned the black and white photo with caption, “Forever My Lady”. He tagged the late model in the photo, which was also captioned with a broken heart emoji. Al and Porter have a son together, actor Quincy Combs.

Kim was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning, November 15. Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m. She was 47. “On the morning of Nov. 15, Kimberly Antwinette Porter (DOB: 12/15/70) was discovered unresponsive in her home located in the 10300 block of Woodbridge Street in Toluca Lake,” the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a Nov. 15 statement. “Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m. At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined.”

The cause of death is unknown, as an autopsy and toxicology tests are being performed. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. A source told the outlet she had been suffering from flu or pneumonia type symptoms for weeks before her death.

Porter is also the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who she date on and off for 13 years. They began dating in the ’90s, and split in 2007, after reconciling in 2003. In 1998, Combs and Porter welcomed their first child together — a son, Christian Casey Combs. Nine years later, Porter gave birth to twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.