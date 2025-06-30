Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Verdict Updates: Key Dates & Legal Implications

Sean “Diddy Combs‘ highly publicized trial is about to come to an end. Jury deliberations officially began on June 30, 2025, and the verdict could be determined in the coming days. With a jury of eight men and four women, it’s up to them to decide Combs’ fate against prosecutors, who accused Diddy of racketeering and sex trafficking. Meanwhile, his defense team has argued that he did not sex-traffic anyone.

Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand at the beginning of his trial to deliver a chilling testimony of their former volatile relationship. Among Ventura’s claims were that her ex-boyfriend subjected her and others to “freak offs” and physically and sexually abused her while drugging her.

Below, get updates on Diddy’s fate and the verdict of his trial.

Eight men and four women will need to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Sean "Diddy" Combs is guilty of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for the purposes of prostitution. Follow live updates: https://t.co/Q1u2fjh0Ed pic.twitter.com/s3DYOhnc6L — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2025

What Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Trial For?

Combs is on trial because he was charged by the federal government with five counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

When Will a Verdict Be Announced in Diddy’s Trial?

It’s unclear when exactly a verdict will be determined, but deliberations began at around 11:30 a.m. on June 30, according to the New York Post. Jurors must weigh the testimonies of multiple witnesses from the weeks-long trial and decide whether or not he is guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

What Happens If Sean Combs Is Found Guilty?

If Combs is found guilty on just one of the racketeering or sex trafficking charges, he faces up to life behind bars, according to multiple outlets.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he did not testify in his trial.

How the Trial Could Impact Diddy’s Businesses

The founder of Bad Boy Records could see a severe decline for his businesses. As the boss of Combs Global (formerly known as Combs Enterprises), Diddy’s reputation affects his entire brand. While his net worth is still around $400 million, he could see that decrease if he’s found guilty on any charges.

Can I Watch Diddy’s Trial on TV?

No, Combs’ trial has not been televised. Only those who were allowed in the courtroom have been able to view the case unfold.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.