Cassie Ventura’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Cassie Ventura first rose to fame in the mid-2000s with her breakout hit “Me & U,” and she’s remained in the public eye ever since—not just for her music, but also for her work in fashion, film, and more recently, her growing family. While she tends to keep a lower profile these days, Cassie has built a multifaceted career and cultivated a strong following.

From her income sources to her relationship with husband Alex Fine and their expanding family, here’s a look at where Cassie is now and how she’s doing in 2025.

Cassie Ventura’s Current Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cassie’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million as of 2025.

How Does Cassie Ventura Make Money?

Cassie earns income through multiple avenues, including her music career, modeling work, acting roles, and brand partnerships. Her breakout single, “Me & U,” propelled her into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with major brands and appearances in films like Step Up 2: The Streets and The Perfect Match. Cassie has also been featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Adidas, and graced the pages of magazines such as GQ and Seventeen. She’s also collaborated with major fashion and beauty brands over the years and maintains a social media presence that supports sponsored content and influencer campaigns.

Who Is Cassie Ventura’s Husband, Alex Fine?

Cassie is married to Alex Fine, a celebrity personal trainer and entrepreneur. The couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in September 2019. Alex is the founder of Alex Fine Performance and has trained numerous high-profile clients in the fitness industry.

He has been a vocal advocate against domestic violence, stating, “Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men.”

Does Cassie Ventura Have Children?

Yes, Cassie and Alex have two daughters: Frankie, born in December 2019, and Sunny, born in March 2021. In early 2025, the couple announced they are expecting their third child, a baby boy.

Alex shared his excitement on social media, expressing gratitude for the couple’s growing family.