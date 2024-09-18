Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Net Worth: How Much Money He’s Worth Amid Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs built his music empire around his business, Bad Boy Entertainment, which is also known as Bad Boy Records. More than 20 years into his success, the rapper was accused of sexual abuse by numerous people and was eventually charged with three felony counts in a sex trafficking investigation. Now, questions about Diddy’s current net worth have circulated as his case unfolds in the public eye.

What Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Combs is worth $600 million as of September 2024.

How Did Diddy Make Money?

Being a record producer, music artist, a designer and an entrepreneur, Diddy was able to build his high net worth over time. After creating his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in the early 1990s, Combs was able to earn a hefty income over the years. His business was able to sign several well-known music artists, including Machine Gun Kelly and Janelle Monáe.

By the late 1990s, Bad Boy was reportedly worth about $100 million.

Why Is Diddy in Jail?

In 2023, multiple sexual abuse allegations surfaced against Diddy, including from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Though they settled their legal dispute by the end of the year, a shocking video resurfaced in mid-2024 of Combs dragging and beating Ventura in 2016 surveillance footage. Diddy posted an Instagram video admitting that he was “disgusted” with his behavior in the footage. However, Homeland Security had raided his two properties in Los Angeles and Miami due to accusations of sex trafficking. Federal agents discovered narcotics, 1,000 bottles of baby oil and various “freak off” supplies.

By September 2024, Combs was arrested in New York City and charged with three felony counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and proposed a $50 million bail in order to be released from police custody. However, he is currently being held behind bars at MDC Brooklyn.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.