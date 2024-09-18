Diddy Jailed at MDC Brooklyn: Inside the Detention Center

Image Credit: WireImage

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail by a judge in New York City and is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn (a.k.a MDC Brooklyn). The rapper was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to the indictment that was unsealed earlier this week, Combs has been accused of using his business, Bad Boy Entertainment, to bring people and sex workers across state lines to perform what he allegedly called “Freak Offs.” He pleaded not guilty.

What Is the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn?

MDC Brooklyn is a federal administration detention facility, which is located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The center houses both males and females.

Per CNN, Combs is being held alone in the Special Housing Unit at MDC Brooklyn. The unit is separate from the prison’s general inmate population. According to the outlet, it is used to house inmates who need protection.

Diddy isn’t the only high-profile inmate to be held at MDC Brooklyn. In the past, the facility has held public figures including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Why Is Diddy at the MDC Brooklyn?

Diddy is being held at MDC Brooklyn after he was denied bail. Upon appearing in court to offer a $50 million bond, a judge ruled that he must remain in custody as his case continues.

Combs’ defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, noted that they plan to appeal the judge’s ruling. While speaking to reporters, the attorney pointed out that his client came to New York “to turn himself in” to comply with the law.

“Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention,” Agnifilo claimed. “All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

What Did Diddy’s Indictment Reveal?

In the indictment, prosecutors revealed that Combs was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to NBC News, Combs was accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” with his business that perpetuated “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.” Additionally, Diddy was accused of threatening and forcing “women and those around him to fulfill his sexual desires” by participating in “Freak Offs,” which were recorded forced sexual acts.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.