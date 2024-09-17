Why Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested? Charges Revealed After Indictment Unsealed

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in New York City because he was charged with three felony counts in relation to his sex trafficking investigation. One day after the rapper was taken into custody by federal agents on Monday, September 16, the grand jury indictment was unsealed, revealing the reasons why Diddy was arrested.

Sean Combs’ Indictment and Charges

According to NBC News, Combs was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The grand jury indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, and Diddy entered a courtroom in New York City to hear the charges.

Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke with reporters to explain how Diddy plans to plead.

“He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case, and it will start today and he’s going to plead not guilty,” Agnifilo said, per the outlet. “He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers.”

Per court documents viewed by NBC News, Combs allegedly constructed “a criminal enterprise,” whose associates participated in various crimes, including “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.” Diddy was also accused of threatening and coercing “women and those around him to fulfill his sexual desires.”

In the New York courtroom, prosecutors reportedly claimed that Diddy’s accomplices included “security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and high-ranking supervisors” in addition to the “other close associates” that “acted as Combs’ intermediaries, and their conduct was facilitated and assisted by Combs’ control of the Combs Business.” They also alleged that Combs forced his victims into what he called “freak offs,” which were sexual acts that he recorded for his pleasure.

According to the court docs, Diddy allegedly used the “sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Is Diddy in Jail?

Combs is currently in custody in New York after being arrested by federal agents.

What Was Found in Diddy’s Home Raids?

According to the outlet, federal agents uncovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the raids that took place on his properties earlier this year.