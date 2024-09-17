Diddy’s Home Raids: What the Feds Founds in Sean Combs’ Homes

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ investigation continues to unfold following his arrest on Monday, September 16, in New York. After raiding the rapper’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, federal law enforcement reportedly discovered firearms in both locations. However, these were not the only items found. According to NBC News, which reported on the day of his arrest, federal agents discovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the home raids.

The outlet’s report comes shortly after Diddy was taken into custody in his home state and charged with multiple felonies, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His arrest follows an investigation during which three women and one man were interviewed by law enforcement in New York City in connection with “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” according to the NBC.

BREAKING Federal agents have raided the home of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles. TMZ is reporting they’ve also raided his home in Miami. pic.twitter.com/w6hwKiRLwe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2024

A lawyer for Combs released a statement following the home raids back in March, calling the ordeal a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer said, according to several outlets. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Dyer continued, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The recent investigation into Diddy’s properties comes amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse by multiple women. One of them was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their 11-year relationship.

Combs vehemently denied Ventura’s claims, and they quickly came to a settlement later that month. Nevertheless, he is still facing several accusations of sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.