Diddy’s Home Raids: What Federal Agents Found in Sean Combs’ Residences

Learn more about what federal agents recovered during the raids on Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, including “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

September 27, 2024 6:23AM EDT
Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ investigation has continued to unfold following his arrest on September 16 in New York.

The 54-year-old’s arrest followed an investigation in which law enforcement interviewed three women and one man in New York City regarding “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” according to NBC.

A lawyer for Combs released a statement following the home raids in March, calling the ordeal a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

“This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer stated, according to several outlets. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Combs is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. A trial date has not yet been set, but a status hearing is scheduled for October 9.

Here’s everything to know about what was discovered in Diddy’s homes during the raids.

What Did Federal Agents Find in Diddy’s Homes?

After federal law enforcement raided the rapper’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, the items found have been disclosed, reportedly including firearms– like “three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine,” the indictment said– at both locations.

“On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse,” the indictment said.

According to NBC News, which reported on the day of his arrest, federal agents also uncovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the home raids. In the so-called “freak off” sex parties that U.S. Attorneys allege Diddy hosted, the rapper would reportedly lure and coerce women into engaging in sexual performances with male sex workers for him to watch and record—sometimes without their knowledge.

What Did Diddy’s Lawyer Say About the Baby Oil?

Attorney Marc Agnifilo told The New York Post on Sept. 21, “I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there’s a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”

He added, “These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do. We can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing, because if it were, there would be no more people.” However, in a preview clip from the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, Agnifilo downplayed TMZ‘s suggestion that the oil was for lubrication during orgies.

“I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for.”

In response to Agnifilo’s comments, Costco pushed back, stating that none of its U.S. locations carry baby oil. A spokesperson for the retailer informed TMZ that baby oil is not listed on their website, nor does rival warehouse giant Sam’s Club carry it.

What Other Allegations Have Been Tied to Diddy?

The recent investigation into Diddy’s properties comes amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse by multiple women. One of them was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their 11-year relationship.

Combs vehemently denied Ventura’s claims, and they quickly came to a settlement later that month. Nevertheless, he is still facing several accusations of sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.