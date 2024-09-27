Diddy’s Home Raids: What Federal Agents Found in Sean Combs’ Residences

The 54-year-old’s arrest followed an investigation in which law enforcement interviewed three women and one man in New York City regarding “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” according to NBC.

A lawyer for Combs released a statement following the home raids in March, calling the ordeal a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

“This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer stated, according to several outlets. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Combs is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. A trial date has not yet been set, but a status hearing is scheduled for October 9.

Here’s everything to know about what was discovered in Diddy’s homes during the raids.

What Did Federal Agents Find in Diddy’s Homes?