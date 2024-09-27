Diddy’s Home Raids: What Federal Agents Found in Sean Combs’ Residences

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ investigation has continued to unfold following his arrest on September 16 in New York.
The 54-year-old’s arrest followed an investigation in which law enforcement interviewed three women and one man in New York City regarding “allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” according to NBC.
A lawyer for Combs released a statement following the home raids in March, calling the ordeal a “gross overuse of military-level force.”
“This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer stated, according to several outlets. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
Combs is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. A trial date has not yet been set, but a status hearing is scheduled for October 9.
Here’s everything to know about what was discovered in Diddy’s homes during the raids.
What Did Federal Agents Find in Diddy’s Homes?
After federal law enforcement raided the rapper’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, the items found have been disclosed, reportedly including firearms– like “three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine,” the indictment said– at both locations.
BREAKING
Federal agents have raided the home of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles.
TMZ is reporting they’ve also raided his home in Miami. pic.twitter.com/w6hwKiRLwe
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2024
“On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse,” the indictment said.
According to NBC News, which reported on the day of his arrest, federal agents also uncovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during the home raids. In the so-called “freak off” sex parties that U.S. Attorneys allege Diddy hosted, the rapper would reportedly lure and coerce women into engaging in sexual performances with male sex workers for him to watch and record—sometimes without their knowledge.
What Other Allegations Have Been Tied to Diddy?
The recent investigation into Diddy’s properties comes amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse by multiple women. One of them was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse during their 11-year relationship.
Combs vehemently denied Ventura’s claims, and they quickly came to a settlement later that month. Nevertheless, he is still facing several accusations of sexual abuse.
If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.