Did Diddy Make Bail? How Much Money Sean Combs Offered for His Release

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal troubles have made headlines for quite a while now, but his recent arrest changed everything. After he was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, the rapper proposed an amount that would have been secured by his Miami residence. Find out whether or not the judge granted Diddy his release from custody, below.

How Much Did Diddy Offer for Bail?

According to multiple outlets, Combs’ defense team proposed a $50 million bond that would have been secured by his $48 million home in Miami.

Did Diddy Make Bail?

A judge denied Diddy’s bail proposal, and the rapper is currently being held at MDC Brooklyn before his next court hearing. Per CNN, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky told Combs that her primary concern is that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring.” Therefore, she decided against his request to be released from custody.

Diddy’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside of the courthouse in New York City that his client “came here to turn himself in.”

“Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention,” Agnifilo said, according to the outlet. “All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

Agnifilo vowed that he would argue his same points again regarding Diddy, who pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges.

“We’ll make it as much as we can until we get him out,” the attorney said.

Why Was Sean Combs Arrested?

Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16. The following day, his indictment was unsealed, and he was formally charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper has been accused of using his business, Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport sex workers across state lines and coerce people to perform “Freak Offs,” which are forced sexual acts that Diddy allegedly recorded.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.