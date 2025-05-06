Can You Watch the Diddy Trial Live? How to See the Coverage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean Combs, a.k.a Diddy, is on trial over allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Last year, federal authorities raided the rapper’s homes before bringing forth multiple charges against him. Since multiple names from the entertainment industry have been linked to Diddy over the years, many are wondering how they can learn the latest updates as the trial goes on. Is there a way to watch the case live over the next few weeks?

Below, find out how updates from Diddy’s trial will become available.

Why Is Diddy on Trial?

Combs is on trial for the following charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Diddy was accused of leading a sex trafficking ring for years – at least between 2008 and 2024 — using his business empire to allegedly sexually abuse, assault and exploit multiple people. At the end of 2024, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office encouraged the public to come forward with any additional claims against the rapper, noting that their investigation against Combs was “far from over.”

Additionally, Diddy was sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in late 2023. Though they quickly settled the case that year, an old surveillance video of Diddy dragging and assaulting Ventura surfaced in 2024.

Jury selection is underway in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. CBS News legal analyst @rikkijklieman says video footage of Combs throwing singer Casandra Ventura to the ground could play a big role in the trial: “The tape may have nothing to do… pic.twitter.com/PuhWYMsLVQ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 5, 2025

How Long Could Diddy Go to Prison?

Diddy’s potential sentencing depends on whether or not Combs is convicted of any of the charges against him. Each of his charges varies in the length of sentencing, with the racketeering conspiracy charge carrying a maxim sentence of life behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York. Therefore, it’s possible that Diddy could face anywhere between 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Can I Watch the Diddy Trial Live?

No, the public cannot watch Diddy’s trial live because cameras will not be in the courtroom. Only sketch artists can show viewers what goes on throughout deliberations.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.