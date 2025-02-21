Which Celebrities Attended Diddy’s White Parties?

As one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop, Sean “Diddy” Combs—better known as P. Diddy—established a star-studded network across the music, film, fashion, and business worlds.

In 1998, leveraging all his connections, the rapper began hosting his famously lavish White Parties, where no expense was spared and no detail overlooked. Defined by a strict all-white dress code, Diddy’s White Party required guests to dress in all white, with the décor also adhering to the theme. In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Diddy explained that the purpose was to “strip away everyone’s image and put us all in the same color, on the same level.”

Martha Stewart, who attended the inaugural White Party, described the guests dressed in white as a “stunning sight.”

Initially held in the Hamptons, the event continued until 2009 and became highly coveted among celebrities seeking invitations. However, with Diddy now in custody in New York on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, and facing a slew of civil lawsuits alleging various forms of abuse, many are reflecting on the faces who partied alongside the mogul.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Diddy

Paris Hilton once reflected on the parties, saying, “I remember the first party he threw in the Hamptons. It was iconic, and everyone was there.”

Jay-Z, Kelly Osbourne, and Diddy