Which Celebrities Attended Diddy’s White Parties?

Diddy’s 'White Parties,' held annually from 1998 to 2009, attracted a variety of A-listers. Here’s a list of notable guests who attended.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 21, 2025 4:28PM EST
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the PS2 Estate during PS2 Estate Day 3 - 6th Annual P. Diddy White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)
Jay Z, Kelly Osbourne and Sean "P.Diddy" Combs (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bad Boy Entertainment)
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage for MAC International)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: Actor Russell Brand and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)
Image Credit: WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafa

As one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop, Sean “Diddy” Combs—better known as P. Diddy—established a star-studded network across the music, film, fashion, and business worlds.

In 1998, leveraging all his connections, the rapper began hosting his famously lavish White Parties, where no expense was spared and no detail overlooked. Defined by a strict all-white dress code, Diddy’s White Party required guests to dress in all white, with the décor also adhering to the theme. In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Diddy explained that the purpose was to “strip away everyone’s image and put us all in the same color, on the same level.”

Martha Stewart, who attended the inaugural White Party, described the guests dressed in white as a “stunning sight.”

Initially held in the Hamptons, the event continued until 2009 and became highly coveted among celebrities seeking invitations. However, with Diddy now in custody in New York on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, and facing a slew of civil lawsuits alleging various forms of abuse, many are reflecting on the faces who partied alongside the mogul.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Diddy

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage for MAC International)
(Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage for MAC International)

Paris Hilton once reflected on the parties, saying, “I remember the first party he threw in the Hamptons. It was iconic, and everyone was there.”

Jay-Z, Kelly Osbourne, and Diddy

Jay Z, Kelly Osbourne and Sean "P.Diddy" Combs (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bad Boy Entertainment)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bad Boy Entertainment)

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, and Diddy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 4: (L-R) Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS HOSTS THE ANNUAL WHITE PARTY IN LOS ANGELES at Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
(Photo by DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The last White Party was held on July 4, 2009, co-hosted by Ashton Kutcher and designed to raise awareness for the charity Malaria No More. Taking place in Beverly Hills, the event drew a star-studded crowd that included Kutcher and his then-wife Demi Moore.

Donna Karen, Tommy Lee, Mariah Carey, Diddy, Star Jones and Reverend Run

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Designer Donna Karen, musician Tommy Lee Jones, singer Mariah Carey, host Sean "Diddy" Combs, Star Jones and rapper Reverend Run at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Russell Brand and Diddy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: Actor Russell Brand and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)

Lil’ Kim and Nicole Scherzinger

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: Rapper/actress Lil' Kim (second from L), singer Nicole Scherzinger, choreographer Robin Antin (R) and guest (L) attend the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)

Khloe Kardashian and Tara Reid

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 04: TV personality Khloe Kardashian and actress Tara Reid attend the White Party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher to help raise awareness for Malaria No More held at a Private Residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)
(Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images/Getty Images for Blueflame)

Aretha Franklin and LL Cool J

Aretha Franklin and LL Cool J at the PS2 Estate during PS2 Estate Day 3 - 6th Annual P. Diddy White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)