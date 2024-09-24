What Is Diddy’s ‘White Party’? Inside the Parties Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Celebs Attended

Now that Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking case has made it to court, the rapper’s past is coming back to haunt him. Many are now wondering what happened at his lavish events, which were dubbed “white parties” over the years. And once prosecutors read the term “Freak Offs” during Diddy’s court hearing, many asked whether or not the term was linked to Combs’ celebrity-packed soirees.

What Are Diddy’s ‘White Parties’?

The “white parties” were lavish events that were held in the Hamptons. Over the years, multiple celebrities attended them. More than 20 years later, several pictures from a few of the 1990s fiestas surfaced online. According to photos published by TMZ, several women were seen topless.

An anonymous drug dealer spoke with The New York Post following Diddy’s 2024 arrest, alleging that “weird s**t was starting to happen” at one particular white party.

“You’d see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me,” the dealer told the publication. “I won’t say names, but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again.”

The dealer also claimed that he witnessed several celebrities high on ketamine and other drugs, which is when he he “got the f**k out of there,” he told the outlet.

Were Diddy’s ‘White Parties’ His ‘Freak Offs’?

Diddy’s white parties were not the same as “Freak Offs.” Per NBC News, the term refers to sexual acts that Diddy allegedly forced upon victims, and he allegedly recorded them. According to the outlet, Combs was accused of using “sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

“The defendant arranged Freak Offs with the assistance of members and associates of the Enterprise, including employees of his business, and the hotel rooms where they were staged often sustained significant damages,” the prosecution team said in court after Diddy was arrested in New York City and charged with three felony counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs pleaded not guilty and is currently in custody at MDC Brooklyn.

What Celebrities Went to Diddy’s Parties?

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, multiple celebrity guests were photographed attending the white parties over Labor Day Weekend. Among the most famous attendees were Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry and more.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.