What Is Diddy’s ‘White Party’? Inside the Parties Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Celebs Attended

Combs previously threw upscale soirees that were called 'white parties,' so were they related to his sex trafficking investigation?

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
September 24, 2024 1:13PM EDT
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy seen enjoying the sun with family while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht in St Barts. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: Twins Jessie and D'Li. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929981_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Diddy Sean Combs On His Yacht “Victorious” With Family Members Pictured: Yung Miami,P Diddy Ref: SPL5512513 010123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Germany Rights, Spain Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Sean Combs and Christian CombsBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that Sean “Diddy” Combssex trafficking case has made it to court, the rapper’s past is coming back to haunt him. Many are now wondering what happened at his lavish events, which were dubbed “white parties” over the years. And once prosecutors read the term “Freak Offs” during Diddy’s court hearing, many asked whether or not the term was linked to Combs’ celebrity-packed soirees.

What Are Diddy’s ‘White Parties’?

The “white parties” were lavish events that were held in the Hamptons. Over the years, multiple celebrities attended them. More than 20 years later, several pictures from a few of the 1990s fiestas surfaced online. According to photos published by TMZ, several women were seen topless.

An anonymous drug dealer spoke with The New York Post following Diddy’s 2024 arrest, alleging that “weird s**t was starting to happen” at one particular white party.

“You’d see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me,” the dealer told the publication. “I won’t say names, but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again.”

The dealer also claimed that he witnessed several celebrities high on ketamine and other drugs, which is when he he “got the f**k out of there,” he told the outlet.

Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party"
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Were Diddy’s ‘White Parties’ His ‘Freak Offs’?

Diddy’s white parties were not the same as “Freak Offs.” Per NBC News, the term refers to sexual acts that Diddy allegedly forced upon victims, and he allegedly recorded them. According to the outlet, Combs was accused of using “sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

“The defendant arranged Freak Offs with the assistance of members and associates of the Enterprise, including employees of his business, and the hotel rooms where they were staged often sustained significant damages,” the prosecution team said in court after Diddy was arrested in New York City and charged with three felony counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs pleaded not guilty and is currently in custody at MDC Brooklyn.

What Celebrities Went to Diddy’s Parties?

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, multiple celebrity guests were photographed attending the white parties over Labor Day Weekend. Among the most famous attendees were Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry and more.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.