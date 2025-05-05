Does Diddy Have a Girlfriend Now? Update Amid Sean Combs’ Sex Trafficking Case

Image Credit: WireImage

Sean “Diddy” Combs has had several relationships throughout his life, dating high-profile figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Porter, and Cassie Ventura. The 55-year-old rapper has made headlines after being arrested on September 16, 2024, in New York as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Amidst this turmoil, many are curious about Diddy’s current relationship status and whether he had a partner before his arrest.

Does Diddy Have a Girlfriend?

It is unclear whether Diddy had a girlfriend right before his arrest.

His last known relationship was with Yung Miami, who stated, “We’re dating. We have dates. We’re friends,” during her podcast, Caresha Please, in 2022. However, in 2023, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, revealed to The Cut that they were no longer together: “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

She continued to share with the outlet, “We were f**ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point.” She added, “He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

What Did Diddy Do?

According to NBC News, Diddy faces three felony charges: sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. This arrest follows raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 25, 2024, where federal agents reportedly found “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” per the outlet.

Is Sean “Diddy” Combs in Jail Now?

Diddy is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. According to USA Today, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated on September 18, “I told Mr. Combs I’m going to try and get his case to trial as quickly as possible.” He added, “I’m going to try to minimize the amount of time he spends in very very difficult and I believe inhumane housing conditions in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Detention Facility.”