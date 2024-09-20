Kim Porter: Everything You Need to Know About the Mother of Four Who Died at 47

With Diddy's arrest and a new book reportedly featuring a collection of her diaries, here’s everything you need to know about Kim Porter, the mother of four who passed away in 2018.

Who is Kim Porter?
Kim Porter passed away at the age of 47 in 2018, with initial reports citing cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner’s office confirmed that the model and actress had died from pneumonia.

However, the mother of four—sons Quincy Taylor Brown, Christian Combs, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs—has recently returned to the spotlight following the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the biological father of three of her children. Diddy was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 16, according to a federal indictment. In light of his arrest, producer Chris Todd has published a 60-page book titled Kim’s Lost Words, which claims to be a collection of Porter’s diaries. “This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs,” Todd stated.

Here’s everything you need to know about Porter amid the recent arrest and the book allegedly detailing disturbing moments of her ex‘s sexual history and abuse.

Who Is Kim Porter?

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Kim graduated from high school in 1988 and moved to Atlanta, according to her IMDb bio. In 1991, she had her first child, Quincy, with Al B. Sure. Quincy was named after his godfather, legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones. When Quincy was 3 years old, he was adopted by Diddy after Kim began dating the rapper and Bad Boy Records founder.

Throughout her career, Kim appeared in several films and TV shows, including Single Ladies, The Brothers, and Wicked Wicked Games.

How Was Porter and Diddy’s Relationship?

Kim and Diddy had an on-and-off relationship for years. Though they officially split in 2007, they reunited several times and were even pictured together on a Caribbean getaway in 2010, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite their split, Kim and Diddy remained close friends. In a 2007 interview with Essence, Kim explained, “You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us. Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to, and he’s that person for me.”

Combs praised Porter in an E! News interview, saying, “Kim is an incredible mother to our children. We’ve been part of each other’s lives for many years, and I have always admired her courage and strength. We’re the best of friends.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.