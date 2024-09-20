Kim Porter: Everything You Need to Know About the Mother of Four Who Died at 47

Here’s everything you need to know about Porter amid the recent arrest and the book allegedly detailing disturbing moments of her ex‘s sexual history and abuse.

Who Is Kim Porter?

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Kim graduated from high school in 1988 and moved to Atlanta, according to her IMDb bio. In 1991, she had her first child, Quincy, with Al B. Sure. Quincy was named after his godfather, legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones. When Quincy was 3 years old, he was adopted by Diddy after Kim began dating the rapper and Bad Boy Records founder. Throughout her career, Kim appeared in several films and TV shows, including Single Ladies, The Brothers, and Wicked Wicked Games.

How Was Porter and Diddy’s Relationship?

Kim and Diddy had an on-and-off relationship for years. Though they officially split in 2007, they reunited several times and were even pictured together on a Caribbean getaway in 2010, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite their split, Kim and Diddy remained close friends. In a 2007 interview with Essence, Kim explained, “You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us. Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to, and he’s that person for me.”

Combs praised Porter in an E! News interview, saying, “Kim is an incredible mother to our children. We’ve been part of each other’s lives for many years, and I have always admired her courage and strength. We’re the best of friends.”

