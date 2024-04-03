How Diddy’s Ex Kim Porter’s Death Affected Him: ‘It Was All Down From There’

While discussing the recent allegations against Diddy, a source close to the rapper revealed that he was deeply affected by the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in 2018. The insider shared new details about how the rapper, 54, was shaken by her passing in a new report from Us Weekly,

While speaking to the outlet, the source explained what a major impact Kim’s death, from lobar pneumonia at 47 in 2018, had on the rapper. “When Kim died, it rocked Diddy’s world,” they said. “It was a massive shock and a turning point. All the other women in his life were playthings. Kim was the real deal. It was all down from there.”

The insider also explained that the allegations against Diddy and federal raid on his homes have come as a shock to those close to him. “I’m very surprised at how ugly and dark this is,” they told Us Weekly. “We were close. Something has gone very wrong. This isn’t what he used to be about.”

Diddy and Kim dated from 1994 to 2007, but their relationship was off and on. The Bad Boy Records founder adopted her son from a previous relationship Quincy, 32, and they had three children of their own: son King, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, both 17.

In the years since Kim’s death, Diddy has regularly shared tributes to her on social media and in performances. While the rapper was facing sexual assault allegations in late 2023, he still shared a tribute to her on her birthday. “We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever,” he wrote.

Diddy’s home was raided by federal law enforcement on March 25. Multiple women have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Shortly after the raid, a source told NBC News that Diddy’s home was searched, because “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

Following the search, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer released a statement claiming that the rapper was innocent. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he said, via E! News. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”