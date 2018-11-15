Kim Porter: 5 Things On Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Was Found Dead At 47

The hip-hop world was shocked on Nov. 15 when news broke that Diddy’s ex Kim Porter died at 47. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

1. Kim was born in Columbus, Georgia. The woman who would later capture Diddy’s heart graduated from the local high school in 1988 and moved to Atlanta, according to her IMDb bio.

2. Kim had four children in total – including one with R&B crooner Al B Sure. Kim had her first child, Quincy Brown in 1991 with Al. B Sure. The young man was named after his godfather, legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones. When he was 3-years-old Kim began dating Diddy, with whom she would eventually have three more children. Together Diddy [real name Sean Combs] and Kim had Christian, 20, and twin girls Jessie and D’Lila who are 11.

3. She had a successful modeling and acting career. Over the years Kim appeared in numerous films and TV shows including Single Ladies, The Brothers and Wicked Wicked Games.

4. Kim and Diddy’s relationship was off and on for years. They split in 2007 but reunited and the rapper and the model were even pictured on a Caribbean getaway in 2010, according to the Daily Mail, which ran the pics that December.

5. Kim and Diddy remained friends despite their split. “You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us,” she told Essence in 2007. “Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me.”