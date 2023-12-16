Diddy Sends Late Ex Kim Porter Birthday Wishes Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Diddy, 54, shared some love for his late ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 53rd birthday on Friday. The rapper, who is currently facing sexual assault allegations, took to Instagram to share a photo of him kissing the beauty’s cheek as she smiles. He added a loving caption to the post.

“We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” creator wrote. He also added a black heart emoji.

Kim dated Diddy for 13 years and shared three children, including Christian and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, with him. She sadly died from pneumonia after she battled a lung infection at her Los Angeles, CA home in 2018. She was 47 at the time.

Diddy’s birthday wish for Kim comes after he made headlines for being accused of sexual assault by several women. His former girlfriend, Cassie, was the first to file a lawsuit in November and shockingly accused him of years of rape and sexual abuse. They both went on to settle the situation before he was then hit with many more civil suits making similar accusations.

Although the latest lawsuits are still pending, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has denied any wrongdoing. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote in a statement, which can be seen above. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy also denied Cassie’s first claims in a statement via his lawyer, Ben Brafman. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the legal rep said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”