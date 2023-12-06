Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denies New Rape Allegations 3 Weeks After Cassie Lawsuit: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, is facing another rape allegation in a lawsuit filed on December 6, as reported by Variety. Amid the latest allegations filed by the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, the “Last Night” singer took to Instagram to vehemently deny the claims. He titled the statement “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” and defended himself against the accusations. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs began.

He also went on to claim that his accusers were seeking a “payday” from him. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he went on to add. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” This is not the first time that Combs has suggested his accusers are seeking a “payday” as he previously released a statement with a similar sentiment.

After his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit against him on November 16, he released the following statement via his lawyer, Ben Brafman: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the legal rep said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

The latest filing on December 6 comes from an unnamed woman who has accused Combs of allegedly raping her when she was 17 years old in 2003, per Variety. The outlet noted that this marks the fourth sexual assault allegation against the 54-year-old in recent weeks. Jane Doe alleged that the musician allegedly flew her out on a private jet from Michigan to his studio in New York. She also claimed that she was allegedly raped by “three people,” including Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre.

The woman cited the recent allegations against Combs as to why she decided to come forward, per the docs obtained by Variety. “Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well,” the lawsuit read. Combs has continued to deny all allegations against him.

Combs and Cassie settled their case one day after she filed the lawsuit on November 17. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said in a statement, per ABC News. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” The father-of-seven released a similar statement that read: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.