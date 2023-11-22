Cassie Spotted Out for the First Time With Her Daughter After Settling Diddy Rape Lawsuit

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Cassie, 37, was in good spirits when she stepped out in public after settling her sexual assault lawsuit against ex Diddy, 54. The “Me & U” singer smiled while walking to her car with her daughter Frankie, 3, in New London, Connecticut on Monday, November 21, as seen in new paparazzi photos. Cassie had on a white sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with a pair of big sneakers. She let her dark brunette hair down and had on minimal makeup for the casual afternoon outing.

In the photos, Cassie carried some of her daughter’s belongings, including a pink puffer jacket and the game Twister, while grabbing ahold of Frankie’s hand as they headed to the car. Frankie wore a cute pink jacket with black pants and pink shoes. Cassie shares Frankie and her younger daughter, 2-year-old Sunny, with her husband, Alex Fine.

This was Cassie’s first time being seen in public after she accused Diddy of rape and abuse during their 11-year relationship. She sued the music mogul for $30 million on November 16 and leveled major accusations against him in her lawsuit. Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, claimed that Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and would beat her in a “savage” manner. The suit also alleged that Diddy plied Cassie with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

In a statement to The New York Times after filing the lawsuit, Cassie said, “After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Diddy denied the claims via his lawyer Ben Brafman. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the legal rep said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie and Diddy revealed they agreed to settle the lawsuit on November 17 in separate statements. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she added. Diddy said in his statement, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

The exes began dating publicly in 2007 after Diddy’s split from Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection. Cassie and Diddy split for good in 2018, and a year later Cassie got married to her current husband. They welcomed their daughters in December 2019 and March 2021.