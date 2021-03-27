Cassie Gives Birth To Baby No. 2: She Welcomes A Daughter With Alex Fine — See Pics

Congratulations are in order for Cassie and Alex Fine, who welcomed their baby girl together on Mar. 22! The singer confirmed the exciting news in a post on Instagram that introduced Sunny to the world!

Family of 4! Cassie Ventura gave birth to her second child with husband Alex Fine on Monday, March 22. The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple’s new bundle of joy, Sunny Cinco Fine. Cassie and Alex’s little girl joins sister Frankie Fine, who turned 1 in December. “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!” she gushed on Instagram, including gorgeous photos snapped by Alex Hainer which you can see here.

Alex also posted the announcement to his own Instagram, along with a touching letter to his girls. “I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong,” he penned — see his photos here. “That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing,” he added.

“I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da,” he also wrote.

Cassie and Frankie announced the singer’s second pregnancy just one year after they welcomed Frankie in December 2019. She shared a sweet home movie of herself with Alex and their daughter, which showed Cassie’s bare baby bump as the family gathered together to listen to the baby’s heartbeat via an ultrasound machine. “Coming soon….” Cassie captioned the video.

In a followup post, Cassie unveiled partially-nude photos from her maternity shoot. The then-pregnant singer bared her bump while she covered her breasts and private areas with a silk brown sheet. “Can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote alongside the post.

Meanwhile, Alex, 27, shared the same ultrasound video of the family and wrote, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife,” the celebrity trainer wrote on Instagram.