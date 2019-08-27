Breaking News
Cassie Engaged: Diddy’s Ex To Marry New BF Alex Fine After Elaborate, Cowboy-Themed Proposal

Cassie’s engaged! The pregnant singer’s boyfriend, Alex Fine popped the question on August 24, as seen in a romantic video of their cowboy-themed desert proposal. And, you may want to grab some tissues…

Cassie and boyfriend Alex Fine are engaged! The singer, who is expecting the couple’s first child, a baby girl, shared the sweetest proposal video on Tuesday, just days after Alex got down on one knee. “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24,” Cassie captioned the cowboy-themed proposal video, which was filmed in a desert setting. Alex also shared the video, along with a few photos with his new fiancee. “Mrs Fine❤️ 8.24 – forever,” Alex captioned the video. “This moment will always be so special to me,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on one knee with Cassie looking down at him. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!” The couple’s engagement came just two days before Cassie’s 33rd birthday on August 26.

The video opens with a shirtless Alex petting a horse during a stunning sunset. He slips on a short sleeve black button-up and puts a cowboy hat on as the camera pans to hanging letters of the couple’s first initials, “C” and “A”. Then, a smiling Cassie is seen walking towards Alex, while being escorted by Randy Savvy. She’s dressed din all black while holding a bouquet of pink flowers. Alex gets off a horse and immediately gets down on one knee as he presents Cassie with a diamond ring. The last 20 seconds of the video shows the newly engaged couple hugging, kissing and smiling in celebration. The video closes with Alex riding a horse into the sunset.

The “Me & U” singer and Alex, a personal trainer to the stars and professional bull rider, began dating in December 2018 — after Cassie’s split from her on-again, off-again beau, Sean “Diddy” Combs, earlier that year. They dated for 11 years. Cassie and Alex made their relationship Instagram-official in December, when she posted a photo of the two kissing.

Cassie and Alex announced news of their pregnancy in June on social media, just eight months after her breakup with Diddy. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl  💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned a slideshow of photos of herself and Alex sitting in a car together.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement! Cassie and Alex have a lot to look forward to as they await the birth of their baby girl, and now they have a wedding to plan.