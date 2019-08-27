Cassie Engaged: Diddy’s Ex To Marry New BF Alex Fine After Elaborate, Cowboy-Themed Proposal

Cassie’s engaged! The pregnant singer’s boyfriend, Alex Fine popped the question on August 24, as seen in a romantic video of their cowboy-themed desert proposal. And, you may want to grab some tissues…

Cassie and boyfriend Alex Fine are engaged! The singer, who is expecting the couple’s first child, a baby girl, shared the sweetest proposal video on Tuesday, just days after Alex got down on one knee. “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24,” Cassie captioned the cowboy-themed proposal video, which was filmed in a desert setting. Alex also shared the video, along with a few photos with his new fiancee. “Mrs Fine❤️ 8.24 – forever,” Alex captioned the video. “This moment will always be so special to me,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on one knee with Cassie looking down at him. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!” The couple’s engagement came just two days before Cassie’s 33rd birthday on August 26.

The video opens with a shirtless Alex petting a horse during a stunning sunset. He slips on a short sleeve black button-up and puts a cowboy hat on as the camera pans to hanging letters of the couple’s first initials, “C” and “A”. Then, a smiling Cassie is seen walking towards Alex, while being escorted by Randy Savvy. She’s dressed din all black while holding a bouquet of pink flowers. Alex gets off a horse and immediately gets down on one knee as he presents Cassie with a diamond ring. The last 20 seconds of the video shows the newly engaged couple hugging, kissing and smiling in celebration. The video closes with Alex riding a horse into the sunset.

The “Me & U” singer and Alex, a personal trainer to the stars and professional bull rider, began dating in December 2018 — after Cassie’s split from her on-again, off-again beau, Sean “Diddy” Combs, earlier that year. They dated for 11 years. Cassie and Alex made their relationship Instagram-official in December, when she posted a photo of the two kissing.

(Video credit: Cassie/Instagram)

Cassie and Alex announced news of their pregnancy in June on social media, just eight months after her breakup with Diddy. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned a slideshow of photos of herself and Alex sitting in a car together.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement! Cassie and Alex have a lot to look forward to as they await the birth of their baby girl, and now they have a wedding to plan.