Cassie Bares All In Stunning, First Baby Bump Photo Shoot On The Beach — See Revealing Pic

It’s Cassie’s birthday, and to celebrate her special day, the singer decided to reveal her baby bump with a stunning photoshoot! Cassie posed naked while on the beach, and the picture took her boyfriend’s breath away.

Cassie didn’t include a caption on the picture she uploaded to her Instagram on Aug. 26, her 32nd birthday, but since “a picture’s worth a thousand words,” she didn’t have to. The “Me & U” singer posed completely naked, save for a jeweled mask covering her face, while on a rock overlooking a sunny beach. The photo (CLICK HERE TO SEE) captured the moment right when a giant wave crashed upon the shore, but the real eye-catcher was her massive baby bump! For the first time since announcing she and boyfriend Alex Fine, 26, are expecting, Cassie showed off the baby girl growing inside of her. “Love you two soo much,” Alex commented. “Happy Birthday, baby.”

The comments section was filled with well-wishes and birthday messages. “Happy Birthday, Princess,” Christina Milian wrote. “Congratulations [crown emoji],” wrote Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Erica Mena. “This is epic.” DJ Suss One included a praying hands emoji, while O’Neal McKnight left a pair of hearts and crowns for the queen and her princess.

Alex and Cassie broke the news that they were going to be parents on June 13. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” she captioned a shot of her and Alex sitting in the front seat of a classic car. Alex was a little bit more verbose as he wrote a “letter to my daughter” while reflecting on the new adventure that he was about to embark on. “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”

“I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do. I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated,” he added. “I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry.”

“I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be,” he concluded his letter.

Cassie and Alex went public with their romance in December 2018. Earlier in the year, she had called it quits with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49.