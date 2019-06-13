Cassie’s Pregnant: She & Boyfriend Alex Fine Confirm They’re Expecting

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Cassie and Alex truly knew they were right for one another, as Cassie just became Instagram official with her boyfriend in Dec. 2018. She had split with her former boyfriend of 10 years, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, earlier that year (they were last pictured together at the 2018 Met Gala). Alex himself personally trains many of Riverdale’s cast members, and is a professional bull rider!