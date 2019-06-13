Breaking News
Cassie’s Pregnant: She & Boyfriend Alex Fine Confirm They’re Expecting
Cassie is going to be a mom for the first time ever! The 32-year-old singer broke the happy news on June 12, and even revealed the baby’s gender. Meanwhile, boyfriend Alex Fine penned the sweetest letters for both Cassie and their child.
Add one more person to that “Me & U” track! Singer Cassie, 32, will be welcoming a child with new boyfriend Alex Fine, 26 — they’ll both be first-time parents. The lovers broke the news on their respective Instagram accounts on June 12, and Cassie kept her announcement short but sweet. She shared a professional photo of her and Alex in the front seat of a retro car [SEEN HERE] with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.” That’s right — Cassie is having a daughter! Now, buckle up and play an emotional track — we suggest Cassie’s “King Of Hearts” — because Alex penned letters for both the mother of his child and daughter.
Alex made a total of eight promises in his “Letter to Cassie,” with vows such as “I promise that you will never be alone” and “I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.” The personal trainer ended the sentimental list with an equally touching note: “You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️ 📸.”
That’s not all Cassie’s beau had to say, as he next shared a picture of him kissing Cassie [SEEN HERE], along with a “Letter to my Daughter.” He aimed right for our heart strings off the bat, beginning the letter by writing, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.” Like his letter to Cassie, the fitness aficionado then listed off a number of promises to his future mini me — you can read the whole letter below, bu you better have a box of tissues on hand.
Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Cassie and Alex truly knew they were right for one another, as Cassie just became Instagram official with her boyfriend in Dec. 2018. She had split with her former boyfriend of 10 years, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, earlier that year (they were last pictured together at the 2018 Met Gala). Alex himself personally trains many of Riverdale’s cast members, and is a professional bull rider!