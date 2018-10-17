Cassie: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Of 10 Years

Who is Cassie, the singer who made headlines on Oct. 17 for splitting from Diddy, after their on and off-again relationship that spanned a decade? She’s not a new name — here’s a refresher!

Cassie Ventura, 32, hasn’t been seeing Diddy, 48, “for months,” according to what her rep told lovebscott on Oct. 17! The split is shocking considering Cassie has been linked to Diddy, real name Sean Combs, since 2007, and were last pictured together at the 2018 Met Gala in May. There’s an interesting story behind their meet cute in the late 2000s, which we’ll touch on. Here’s what else you should know about the singer, whom Diddy has reportedly moved on from to model Jocelyn Chew, 26, according to the same outlet.

1. You are most likely familiar with Cassie’s #1 track. Her first single, “Me & U,” launched her into the limelight after peaking at #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2006. Sound familiar? Here’s some lyrics from the chorus to jog your memory: “It’s me and you, now / I’ve been waiting / Think I wanna make that move, now / Baby, tell me how you like it.” Cassie went on to release more club bops, like “Long Way 2 Go” and her collaboration with Akon, “Let’s Get Crazy.”

2. Diddy helped launch Cassie’s career. Their love story began when Diddy heard “Me & U” in a night club! Their relationship started as professional, because Diddy then met her through her former record producer, Ryan Leslie. “[Diddy] heard ‘Me and You’ in the club and he was trying to find out who the artist was,” she told The Urban Daily in an interview in 2012. “A lot of people heard the song before they saw my face…I made a Myspace November 2005 and that’s when I originally put ‘Me and You’ out.” Diddy then signed her on to his label, Bad Boy Records.

3. The cops were once allegedly called after an “explosive” argument between her and Diddy. Diddy allegedly snatched Cassie’s phone from her and hopped outside their car after she wanted to break up in 2016, according to TMZ’s sources. They went on to claim that Cassie told her mom about the incident, who called the cops on Diddy, but they arrived at her home to find that Diddy already returned the phone. A domestic incident report was written up, but no one was charged, the outlet reported.

4. You may have seen Cassie on the big and small screen. Cassie plays movie star Haven Quinn in the Fox show, Empire! She has also played the role of Sophie in one of the most beloved dance films, Step Up 2: The Streets. You might’ve seen her in fashion campaigns as well, as she has modeled for Calvin Klein and Victoria’s Secret, to name a few.

5. She’s a champion twirler. Cassie was a five-time National Grand Champion twirler, according to her IMDb page!