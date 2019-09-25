Cassie Marries Alex Fine: Couple Ties The Knot In Beautiful Malibu Sunset Ceremony

Congratulations to Cassie and Alex Fine! The expectant couple tied the knot on Sept. 25, one month after getting engaged.

How exciting is this? “Me & U” singer Cassie Ventura, 33, and fiancé Alex Fine, 26, were married in a ceremony overlooking the ocean in Malibu on Sept. 25. The couple only got engaged on August 24, making this pretty much the shortest engagement ever. Fans knew something was up when it was revealed that the couple allegedly picked up their marriage license in California the day after their engagement. In California, the couple has 90 days to tie the knot before the marriage license expires.

Cassie wore a gorgeous white off the shoulder dress with large puffy sleeves. Her pregnant belly could be seen through the dress and she wore a lace veil over her head with her hair long and loose. The officiant was film director Peter Berg, who posted a photo of the ceremony to his Instagram you can see here with the caption: “By the power vested in me…long may you ride!”

Of course, Cassie and Alex have never been about taking things slow. The “Long Way 2 Go” singer started dating the celebrity trainer in December 2018, just two months after she split with her longtime boyfriend, Diddy. She posted a photo of herself and Alex kissing to Instagram on December 29, shortly after her ex-boyfriend professed his love for her on the same platform. Cassie and Alex announced on June 12, 2019, that they were expecting a baby together. The overjoyed parents-to-be announced the happy news on — where else? — Instagram, with Cassie writing, ““Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.” So sweet!

Two months later, on August 24, Alex popped the question with an elaborate, cowboy-themed proposal in the desert. Alex literally rode up to Cassie on horseback, jumped down, and gave Cassie a diamond ring. It’s no surprise that their wedding was so romantic!

Congratulations again to the happy couple! And long may they and their baby girl ride!