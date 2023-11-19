Diddy Appears Stressed in First Photos Since Settling Lawsuit With Ex Cassie

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Diddy, 54, looked stressed and solemn in new photos taken just one day after his ex Cassie, 37, revealed they “amicably” settled a lawsuit she filed against him. The rapper was sitting outside his Star Island mansion in Miami, FL with with his longtime chief of staff on Saturday, as they had what looked like a serious conversation, in the new photos, which were posted by TMZ. They both wore casual outfits during the outing and he was sipping on a beverage.

At one point, Diddy put his head in his hands and looked down at the ground as he seemed to think deep thoughts. After a while, he got up and went back inside his home.

The photos come after Cassie, whom he dated for 11 years, accused Diddy of alleged rape and abuse “for over a decade.” She filed a lawsuit regarding the claims in Federal District Court in New York City, NY on November 16 and released a statement to The New York Times shortly after. “After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said in the statement.

The court documents claimed that after she met Diddy in 2005, he developed a “pattern of control” over her. The outlet also reported that Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, alleged that the award-winning hitmaker would ply her “with drugs” in addition to allegedly “beating her.” She also accused him of allegedly “forcing her to have sex” with “male prostitutes” and that he allegedly would film the “encounters.”

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, quickly denied the claims via his lawyer Ben Brafman. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the legal rep said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

On November 17, Cassie publicly announced she and Diddy settled the lawsuit. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said in a statement, per ABC News. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also gave a similar statement. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” it read.