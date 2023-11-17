Aubrey O’Day Reacts to Cassie Suing Diddy in New Message

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Aubrey O’Day spoke out in support of Cassie Ventura as she accused her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and abuse. The former Danity Kane member, 39, showed support for Cassie, 37, on her Instagram Story, explaining that she was praying for her. O’Day told Page Six that she was “in complete support of her,” as Cassie sued her ex, 54.

O’Day shared a screenshot of a headline about Ventura lawsuit on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 16. “Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen,” she wrote. She also reposted someone else sharing the news story. “One day y’all are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things. Thank you!” she wrote.

The singer and model also shared a clip of Combs yelling at her during an episode of the reality show Making The Band, the show which chronicled the formation of the girl group Danity Kane, under the rapper’s leadership. “If U think what made the cut was as ugly as it got, you’re wrong,” O’Day wrote before using one of his quotes in the next post. “He was right. It does get dark and lonely.”

Ventura filed her lawsuit against Combs on Thursday. She accused the Bad Boy Records founder of alleged “rape, and of repeated physical abuse over about a decade.” Combs and Ventura dated on and off from 2007 until 2018. “After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she told The New York Times in a statement.

Following Ventura’s filing, Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman released a statement in response to the allegations. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” he said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”