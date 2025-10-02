Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Sentencing: How Long He Will Serve in Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently on trial for sex trafficking-related charges. The record exec and rapper — who also went by the names P. Diddy, Puffy and Puff Daddy over the years of his music career — was indicted in September 2024 after feds commenced an investigation against him. So, how long could he serve time in prison now that he’s been found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details about Diddy’s possible prison sentence, below.

Did Diddy Get Released From Jail?

No, Diddy was not released from MDC Brooklyn. The judge denied his request for bail, and the music mogul has remained behind bars while awaiting his October 3, 2025, sentencing.

Diddy’s Prison Sentence Details

Diddy will officially be sentenced on October 3, 2025. His trial began on May 12, 2025. Former New York City prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Paul Callan told Us Weekly that a sentence “of 10 to 20 years” was “likely” if Diddy was convicted.

“Given the severity of the charges, a lengthy jail sentence is a virtual certainty if he is convicted,” Callan told the publication in September 2024. “If convicted, he can expect to spend most of his remaining life behind bars. Federal prosecutors generally obtain guilty pleas or convictions after trial in more than 90% of the cases they bring.”

Callan added that prosecutors “presented a strong case to both federal judges that Combs was likely to flee and/or threaten witnesses in the case if released.”

“In such cases, the federal courts will sustain pretrial incarceration,” he added. “The lower court decision can be appealed but I believe a reversal of the lower court order is unlikely.”

Why Was Diddy in Jail?

Diddy is behind bars at MDC Brooklyn because he was indicted for multiple charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Combs was accused of running a “criminal enterprise” to “facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women” from 2008 to the present. Furthermore, Diddy allegedly “committed crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

How Long Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Jail Sentence?

After being found guilty of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, Diddy’s prison sentence was not immediately determined, but prosecutors are reportedly hoping he gets at least 11 years behind bars.

Diddy’s sentencing is in the judge’s hands, who could issue the disgraced rapper consecutive sentences for each guilty count, according to Fox5. He could serve a sentence between 10 to 20 years.

When Is Diddy’s Sentencing Hearing?

The judge proposed a sentencing hearing for October 3, 2025, and noted that Combs would be credited for 10 months time served so far, according to CBS News.

What Did They Find in Diddy’s House Raids?

Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles properties were raided by Homeland Security in mid-2024. Feds seized various items in both homes, including “Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.