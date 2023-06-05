Justin Combs, 29, Arrested For DUI: Diddy’s Oldest Son Failed Sobriety Test After Running Red Light

Justin Combs, the 29-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning (June 4), after he ran a red light near Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reports that an LAPD officer initiated the stop “where Justin was found to be the driver,” the officer “observed a smell of alcohol coming out of the car.” From there, the officer subjected Justin to a field sobriety test, one “that he failed,” the LAPD told ET.

After the failure, Justin was arrested and booked into a Los Angeles County jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to ET. His bond was set at $5,000, and ET notes that it’s unclear if he’s still in custody or out on bail. TMZ published photos of Justin interacting with the officers ahead of his arrest. It is unclear what kind of sobriety test(s) Justin might have gone through. The exact details of his arrest haven’t been made public. HollywoodLife has reached out to Diddy’s rep for comment.

Justin is Diddy’s first biological child, whom the 53-year-old entrepreneur/entertainer had with Misa Hilton-Brim (Diddy adopted Quincy Taylor Brown, the son the late Kim Porter had with Al B. Sure in 1991, and raised him as his own.) Justin attended UCLA on a football scholarship and has followed his father’s footsteps into the entertainment world. He’s appeared on Nick Cannon’s Wild’ N Out, My Super Sweet 16, Hip Hop Square, and Catfish. He’s also worked as a producer, according to an IMDB page listed for him.

Following the arrest, Misa Hylton reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, according to Hot New Hip Hop. In a series of messages, she criticized her ex over the situation regarding her boy. “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote while adding a 100 emoji. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

“Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect, but I am INTENTIONAL,” she wrote in additional posts. “I should have kept my child with me. F*ck UCLA too. Everybody can get [in]…How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it To making all your money off alcohol And suing the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!! NOT MINES.”