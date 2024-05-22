Misa Hylton, Mother of Diddy’s First Son, Admits Cassie Ventura Video ‘Triggered’ Her ‘Own Trauma’

Misa Hylton — Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ ex and mother of his son Justin Combs — is addressing the footage of the rapper, 54, assaulting Cassie Ventura during a 2016 altercation. In a new Instagram post, Hylton noted that she felt “triggered” by the video.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” Hylton wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 21, alongside photos of Combs’ children. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma. These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

At the end of her caption, Hylton wrote, “Their father needs help, and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Hylton and Combs dated throughout the 1990s. Shortly after welcoming Justin in 1993, Hylton and Combs broke up. The rapper went on to welcome children Christian and twins D’Lila and Jessie with Kim Porter. He also adopted her son, Quincy Taylor Brown. Porter died in 2018. Diddy also shares daughter Chance with ex Sarah Chapman and daughter Love with ex Dana Tran.

In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of sexual and physical abuse during their on-and-off relationship, which ended in 2018 after more than a decade together. Shortly after filing her lawsuit, Ventura and Diddy settled the case that month. After several other women came forward with allegations against him, Combs vehemently denied the claims in a public statement.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Diddy wrote in December 2023 Instagram post. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

However, five months later, surveillance footage of him assaulting Ventura was released. He addressed the graphic video in an Instagram clip.

“I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Diddy said in the video he shared earlier this month. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.