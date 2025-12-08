Search

Where Is Gracie Mansion? Inside NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's Future Home

Zohran Mamdani is set to move into Gracie Mansion. Here’s where the historic home is located and what to know about it.

Reading Time: 3 minutes
December 8, 2025 11:20AM EST
Where Is Gracie Mansion? Inside NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's Future Home
New York City’s iconic mayoral residence — Gracie Mansion — is back in the spotlight as incoming Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani confirms that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will relocate there after his Jan. 1, 2026 inauguration. Mamdani, who won the November 2025 election and will succeed Eric Adams, announced the move on December 8, 2025, saying it came down to his family’s safety and his ability to focus on the affordability agenda that propelled his historic campaign.

The decision ends weeks of speculation about whether the young progressive — who has lived in a rent-stabilized one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens — would embrace the sprawling Upper East Side residence long associated with NYC’s mayors. Gracie Mansion’s long history and prominent location make it more than just a home: it’s a symbol of civic leadership in America’s largest city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gracie Mansion, the official residence of NYC Mayors.

What Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is the official residence of the Mayor of New York City—a landmark home that has served as the symbolic seat of the city’s executive leadership for more than 80 years.

Built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie, the Federal-style house became the mayoral residence in 1942 under Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia. Today, it is owned by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and operated in partnership with the Gracie Mansion Conservancy, which preserves its history and oversees public programming. As part of the Historic House Trust, the mansion blends historic architecture with updated living areas used for receptions, press statements, cultural events, and visiting dignitaries.

The last occupants of Gracie Mansion were former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, who lived there from 2014 to 2021. Prior to them, the mansion was home to several other mayors and their families, including Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani. Most recently, Adams lived in Gracie Mansion during his term before leaving office in 2025.

Where Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is located in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Specifically, it can be found at 88th Street and East End Avenue.

Why Were Federal Agents at Gracie Mansion?

Federal agents were dispatched to Gracie Mansion in September 2024 in connection with the corruption investigation that ultimately contributed to the end of Adams’ tenure as mayor. While Adams is no longer in office, the FBI’s activity at the residence continued during the transition period as prosecutors pursued evidence tied to his ongoing federal case.

According to reporting at the time, agents arrived early in the morning — a standard practice for federal searches — and entered the property to collect electronic devices and other materials relevant to the probe. Adams’ attorney, Alex Spiro, criticized the timing of the search, alleging that federal officials were attempting to “create a spectacle” and noted that his client had already cooperated with previous requests for information.

The raid involved nearly a dozen men and women in suits entering the property, several of whom carried briefcases, backpacks, or duffel bags. Reports indicate they seized an electronic device—one that Spiro claimed they “would have happily turned in.”

The investigation, led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York, has focused in part on Adams’ fundraising and his connections to Turkey.