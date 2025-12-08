Where Is Gracie Mansion? Inside NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s Future Home

Image Credit: Getty

New York City’s iconic mayoral residence — Gracie Mansion — is back in the spotlight as incoming Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani confirms that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will relocate there after his Jan. 1, 2026 inauguration. Mamdani, who won the November 2025 election and will succeed Eric Adams, announced the move on December 8, 2025, saying it came down to his family’s safety and his ability to focus on the affordability agenda that propelled his historic campaign.

The decision ends weeks of speculation about whether the young progressive — who has lived in a rent-stabilized one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens — would embrace the sprawling Upper East Side residence long associated with NYC’s mayors. Gracie Mansion’s long history and prominent location make it more than just a home: it’s a symbol of civic leadership in America’s largest city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gracie Mansion, the official residence of NYC Mayors.

What Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is the official residence of the Mayor of New York City—a landmark home that has served as the symbolic seat of the city’s executive leadership for more than 80 years.

Built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie, the Federal-style house became the mayoral residence in 1942 under Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia. Today, it is owned by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and operated in partnership with the Gracie Mansion Conservancy, which preserves its history and oversees public programming. As part of the Historic House Trust, the mansion blends historic architecture with updated living areas used for receptions, press statements, cultural events, and visiting dignitaries.

The last occupants of Gracie Mansion were former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, who lived there from 2014 to 2021. Prior to them, the mansion was home to several other mayors and their families, including Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani. Most recently, Adams lived in Gracie Mansion during his term before leaving office in 2025.

Where Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is located in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Specifically, it can be found at 88th Street and East End Avenue.