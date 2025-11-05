Zohran Mamdani’s Parents: Meet Mira Nair & Mahmood Mamdani

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani was victorious in winning the New York City mayoral race, but he wouldn’t have gotten there without his family. The politician was raised by his dedicated parents, Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, who brought Zohran over to the United States when he was a child.

After Andrew Cuomo conceded the June 2025 mayoral Democratic primary election, Zohran thanked his supporters and his family in a speech.

“And as I thank you, I must thank those who brought me into this world,” he began, before his parents joined him on stage. “I must thank my mother and my father, Mira and Mahmood.”

Below, learn all about Zohran’s parents as he prepares to step into his new role as mayor of NYC.

Where Is Zohran Mamdani From?

Zohran was born in Kampala, Uganda. When he was 5, the Mamdani family moved to Cape Town, South Africa, then moved to New York City two years later. Zohran lived in the city for most of his life, having graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, before attending Bowdoin College in Maine.

Mira Nair

Mira is Zohran’s mother and an accomplished Indian-American filmmaker. Among her most notable films are Mississippi Masala, The Namesake, Queen of Katwe, Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay!, the latter of which received nominations for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Mira obtained her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. She was married to her ex-husband, Mitch Epstein, until their divorce in 1987. Later, Mira met her husband, Mahmood, in Uganda while she was doing research for the film Mississippi Masala.

Mahmood Mamdani

Mahmood is an academic, author, political commentator, the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government and a Professor of Anthropology, Political Science and African Studies at Columbia University and the Chancellor of Kampala International University in Uganda.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Mahmood obtained his PhD from Harvard University. He married his wife, Mira, in 1991.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife?

Zohran is married to his wife, Rama Duwaji, a Syrian illustrator and animator. The couple met on Hinge and exchanged vows in early 2025 in a civil ceremony in New York City. Zohran has called Rama the love of his life and thanked her in his victory speech after the Democratic mayoral primary election in June 2025.

Does Zohran Mamdani Have Kids?

No, Zohran does not have children.