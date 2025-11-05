Where Is Zohran Mamdani From? Where the NYC Mayor-Elect Was Born & Grew Up

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani made history by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect and the youngest to be elected mayor since the late 1800s. As the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist prepares to step into his new position, Mamdani’s personal life has become a major topic across the country. Since most people outside of NYC aren’t familiar with him, some are wondering where the Astoria, Queens, resident was born and where he grew up.

In his victory speech on November 4, 2025, Mamdani proudly stated that New York “will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

“Here, we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job, a single mom still waiting for the cost of groceries to go down, or anyone else with their back against the wall,” Mamdani continued. “No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.”

Below, learn all about Mamdani’s background, from where he was born to where he was raised.

How Old Is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani is currently 34 years old. His birthday falls on October 18.

Where Was Zohran Mamdani Born?

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and immigrated to Cape Town, South Africa, with his parents, Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, when he was 5. At age 7, Mamdani’s family moved to New York City.

Where Did Zohran Mamdani Grow Up?

Mamdani grew up in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Who Are Zohran Mamdani’s Parents?

Mamdani’s mother, Mira, is an accomplished Indian-American filmmaker, with her most notable films being Mississippi Masala, The Namesake, Queen of Katwe, Monsoon Wedding, and Salaam Bombay! She received nominations for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

His father, Mahmood, is an academic, author, the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government and a Professor of Anthropology, Political Science and African Studies at Columbia University and the Chancellor of Kampala International University in Uganda.

Where Did Zohran Mamdani Go to School?

The mayor-elect attended Bronx High School of Science. Upon graduating, Mamdani attended Bowdoin College in Maine, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Africana studies.

Where Does Zohran Mamdani Live Now?

Mamdani currently lives in Astoria, Queens, with his wife, Rama Duwaji.