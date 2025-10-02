Zohran Mamdani’s Wife: Meet the Love of His Life Rama Duwaji

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani has become a local celebrity in New York City. While running for mayor this year, he’s remained focused on his promises to New Yorkers — to target the affordability crisis, for starters. And by his side the whole way has been his wife, Syrian artist Rama Duwaji, whom he married in early 2025.

Below, learn more about Zohran and Rama’s relationship.

Zohran & Rama Met on Hinge

Zohran and Rama have a modern love story — they met on the dating app Hinge, which the politician credited during a past interview on “The Bulwark” podcast by noting there’s “still hope in those dating apps.”

Rama Is an Illustrator & Animator

As seen on her Instagram page, Rama is a skilled and dedicated artist. She regularly shares her work on social media and has been featured in multiple publications, including The New Yorker.

Rama & Zohran Married in 2025

In early 2025, Zohran and Rama got married in New York City at the Clerk’s office. They kept their vows low-key while Zohran pursued the mayoral ticket. While speaking to Interview Magazine about the civil ceremony, Zohran said about the Clerk’s office, “The outside is just so beautiful and reminiscent of a different New York City, and the inside is in many ways public goods personified. All of these New Yorkers getting married at the same time at different ages and at different times in their lives, it’s very beautiful.”

Zohran Calls Her the Love of His Life

Being close to a politician comes with its downsides. As her husband rose to prominence, Rama faced online bullying, but Zohran wasn’t having any of it. In a May 2025 Instagram carousel, he shared pictures from his and Rama’s wedding and defended her against “right-wing trolls.”

“If you take a look at Twitter today, or any day for that matter, you know how vicious politics can be,” Zohran acknowledged. “I usually brush it off, whether it’s death threats or calls for me to be deported. But it’s different when it’s about those you love. Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.”